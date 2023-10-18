Ten police officers investigated for alleged failures to stop serial Met rapist David Carrick

David Carrick was given 36 life sentences earlier this year after admitting dozens of attacks on women - Hertfordshire Police/AP

Ten serving and former police officers are under investigation over a string of alleged failings in the case of serial rapist David Carrick.

The former Met firearms officer was given 36 life sentences earlier this year after admitting dozens of attacks against 12 women over two decades.

But it subsequently emerged that Scotland Yard and other police forces had missed at least nine opportunities to apprehend him following a series of complaints about his conduct dating back as far as 2000.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now confirmed it is investigating 10 current or former police officers and staff over the way they handled allegations about Carrick at the time.

In July, the IOPC launched four probes into alleged failings by the Met relating to complaints made in 2002, 2016, 2019 and 2021.

As a result, five serving Scotland Yard officers – a detective constable, a detective sergeant, a detective inspector and two chief inspectors – have now been informed they are under investigation for gross misconduct.

A former Met officer, who is now at the City of London Police, and two retired Met officers, have also been informed they are under investigation for gross misconduct.

Investigation to examine potential breaches

A serving member of Met staff and a police constable have been advised they are under investigation for misconduct.

An IOPC spokesman said the investigation would examine whether they had “breached the police standards of professional behaviour by failing in their duty to adequately explore, investigate, supervise or oversee investigations into allegations made against David Carrick while he was a serving police officer”.

Mel Palmer, IOPC regional director, said: “Our thoughts remain with all the women who were victims of David Carrick and reported this offending.

“After carrying out an initial scoping review of police handling of allegations against Carrick earlier this year, we made the decision to launch investigations into multiple alleged failings of police officers and staff who assessed and/or investigated allegations made against him.

“If these matters had been adequately progressed, Carrick could potentially have faced gross misconduct proceedings and been dismissed from the police service years before he was eventually arrested.

“While we’ve notified a number of officers that they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow. At the end of each investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings.

“From our scoping review, we’ve also identified a number of learning opportunities for individual forces as well as national recommendations which we are currently progressing.”

Carrick passed his probation to join the Met in 2001 despite having been twice reported to the police the previous year following rows with a girlfriend in which he was accused of malicious communication and burglary.

In 2002, he was accused of Actual Bodily Harm after attacking a girlfriend who wanted to end their relationship. She reported the matter to his bosses in the Met but no action was taken against him. In 2016, Carrick was reported to Hampshire Police by a woman who accused him of stalking her, but following an initial investigation, the matter was dropped.

He was reported to Hertfordshire Police over allegations of assault and criminal damage following a row with a girlfriend in 2019. The matter was investigated internally, but he was simply offered some words of advice.

In 2021, Carrick was arrested on suspicion of rape following a complaint to Sussex Police. However, he was not suspended and the Met ruled he had no case to answer when the alleged victim withdrew the complaint.

The IOPC is also investigating two officers from Wiltshire Police over allegations they failed to properly investigate a report made against Carrick in 2016.

