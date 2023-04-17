Ten Square Games to lay off around a quarter of its staff, book writedown

GDANSK (Reuters) - Polish mobile games producer Ten Square Games said on Monday that management plans to reduce number of employees by about 120 people, or 25% of its workforce,by the end of April.

The company blamed a challenging economy and an unstable mobile games market.

The company also decided to suspend further development on its Undead Clash and Fishing Masters projects and to book a writedown of 14.3 million zlotys ($3.39 million) for the former and 11.4 mln zlotys for the latter.

($1 = 4.2200 zlotys)

