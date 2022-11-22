Ten Square Games in no rush to carry out acquisitions

GDANSK (Reuters) -Polish mobile game producer Ten Square Games is not in a hurry to seal merger deals, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"Our M&A team is now on the search, meeting, looking if there are any interesting targets out there, but we are...in no rush to carry out acquisitions at this moment," Maciej Zuzalek said.

The CEO said that although the company had been recovering during the last nine months, the highly uncertain market had caused difficulties, pointing to struggles on the user acquisition front and changes in different parts of the business.

The company is focused on what it can do, he said, such as finding new clients for its games, something that will continue through the next quarters.

"What we're planning to do is to come in 2023 and talk more about the long-term plans and strategy of TSG", Zuzalek said.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Mateusz RabiegaEditing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)