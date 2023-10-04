Ten witnesses take stand for first day of testimony in Olsen murder trial

While Antonyo Powell was shot to death last Oct. 22, prosecutors say the plot to kill him began several days earlier.

Assistant Richland County Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead delivered her opening statement Tuesday morning in the trial of Nathan Olsen.

Olsen, 41, is charged with aggravated murder, three counts of murder, discharge of a firearm in or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, felonious assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Powell, 29, was shot multiple times and died at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Calderhead said the plot began with the words, "I'm going to kill him." She then read a statement she said Olsen made to several people.

"I hope you enjoy what you stole from me because when I find you, I'm going to take more from you and your family than what you stole from me," the assistant prosecutor quoted Olsen as saying.

In his opening statement, defense attorney Aaron Schwartz referenced a security video.

"Evidence is not going to show you who committed the crime," he told jurors. "The state of Ohio has jumped to conclusions, one assumption after another assumption."

Shooting happened on south side of Mansfield

The shooting happened outside a residence in the first block of Antibus Place. Calderhead said Powell often went there to use Wi-Fi.

Like Schwartz, she referenced security video that will be shown to the jury. She said there is no sound.

"Although you can't hear, you can see him (Powell) run for his life," Calderhead said.

She added there were nine gunshots fired, and Powell had 13 bullet holes in his body. Calderhead said evidence would show that Olsen was at the scene.

"His cellphone was using the tower that services the area of Antibus Place. He placed three calls immediately after the murder," she said, adding a Google device placed him at the location.

Olsen was arrested Jan. 10 in South Carolina.

"He left his girlfriend and his two daughters days after their house got shot at," Calderhead said.

Schwartz questioned the state's evidence related to Google data.

"That's not all that it's cracked up to be," the defense attorney told jurors.

Six witnesses testified during a brisk morning session. Nikki Cross was Powell's aunt.

"I helped take care of him," she testified. "My sister went to prison, so me and my mom raised Antonyo. He wasn't a bad kid."

Cross said Powell got into trouble "like normal kids do, but I never expected to bury him."

"There ain't nothing you could do to somebody to take their life," Cross said.

Victim's aunt testifies about his last day

On the day he died, Cross said Powell called her to ask what she was cooking. She later got calls from her sons about the shooting.

She hurried to an alley where Powell was lying.

"I told him, 'Hold on, little man,''' Cross said tearfully.

She said she waited to see Powell at the hospital for six hours.

"When I got to see him, he died 10 minutes later," Cross said. "That's how my day was."

On cross-examination, Schwartz tried to get Cross to elaborate about Powell getting in trouble. Cross bristled.

"What you're not going to do is make him out to be bad," she told the defense attorney. "You're not going to do that."

In the afternoon session, the state got through four more witnesses.

Lt. Toneli Webb said Mansfield police were notified by a ShotSpotter Activation Alert, which uses audio sensors in strategic locations that detect gunfire and the approximate area where the shots were fired.

He said ShotSpotter is pretty accurate within an 82-foot radius. On cross, Webb said he did not know the device's error rate.

Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher went through security video with Cameron Karger, owner of Culligan Water Conditioning, 350 S. Main St. The business is across the alley from the location of the shooting.

Karger, who described himself as a gun person, identified muzzle flashes coming from a dark car at the time of the shooting. On cross, he said he could not tell who was driving or who fired the shots.

Schumacher continued with the car theme with the next witness, police Officer Charles Hamilton. He said he had contact with Olsen on Oct. 15, a week before the shooting. Olsen had reported a burglary in the 300 block of Hammond Avenue.

"He pulled up in a black car," Hamilton said. "He stated that we should find him (the burglar) before he does. The man was definitely upset, very angry."

On cross, Hamilton said he did not make a report about the threatening comment he said Olsen made about the burglar.

Hamilton also said he responded to a civil standby involving Olsen's girlfriend on Oct. 25. He said she was driving a black Volkswagen.

The next day, Hamilton said the same woman tried to evade a police detective who was following her car. The officer said he later found the car after it had been parked. Police recovered a gun clipped to the driver side door.

The final witness of the day was police Officer Jacob Oblak. He responded to the house where Olsen lived with his girlfriend after a report that shots were fired on Oct. 24. There were two bullet holes in the house, Oblak said.

