Ten years in exchange for a woman's mobility

Feb. 10—The man who paralyzed Sherry Sue Schnee for life has been sentenced to 10 years with the Indiana Department of Correction.

"Nothing that happened today, or in this case, can erase the lifelong trauma that will be felt by the victim and her family ..." Boone County Deputy Prosecutor Kelsey Lenox said Friday.

Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit on Friday sentenced Ryann Scott Early to 10 years with the Indiana Department of Correction, six to be served in prison and four on probation.

Early, 36, is paying 10 years of his life for getting behind the wheel when his blood alcohol content was .142, more than one and a half times the legal limit, according to court records.

Schnee, wife of David Schnee and a mother, was driving south of Whitestown when Early's truck crossed a double yellow line going 79 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone and crashed into Schnee's car. That was in October 2020.

The wreck hurt her so badly that she was left a quadriplegic and requires assistance for all self care and mobility. Her daughter, Erica Schnee, set up a GoFundMe page soon after to accept donations to help with the family's needs in the aftermath.

Schnee had multiple surgeries and was an intensive care patient for weeks, Erica wrote on the page, adding, "My mom realizes that she may never walk again. This is truly devastating to her due to her love of yoga, bike riding and hiking."

The family had to modify a bathroom, get a van to carry a wheelchair, add a wheelchair lift to their home, and make other modifications. And they got Sherry a therapy dog named Captain, according to updates on the page.

"This case is a sad example of how drunk driving cases can adversely impact countless lives," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. "... Cases like these are completely preventable and should never happen."

Drunk driving is the No. 1 filed and litigated case in Boone County.

"Impaired drivers continue to kill more than 10,000 people a year in our country, and in the past year Indiana has seen an increase in the number of impaired driving deaths," Eastwood said.

Petit found Early guilty of eight charges after a bench trial in December, including causing a catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, both level 4 felonies.