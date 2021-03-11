Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake, Fukushima nuclear disaster

  • Japan marks 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster
  • Yellow handkerchiefs with messages supporting people in areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami are hanged ahead of the 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster, in Iwaki
  • Couple walk on Usuiso beach ahead of the 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster, in Iwaki
  • Cafe hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is pictured ahead of the 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster, in Iwaki
  • Residents of Hisanohama change Gohei on a torii gate in front of a memorial monument for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami at Akiba shrine ahead of the 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster
  • A Geiger counter shows a radiation level of 231 microsieverts per hour near the damaged No. 3 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture
1 / 6

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake, Fukushima nuclear disaster

Japan marks 10th anniversary of Fukushima disaster
Eimi Yamamitsu
·3 min read

By Eimi Yamamitsu

IWAKI, Fukushima prefecture (Reuters) - Japan on Thursday mourned nearly 20,000 victims of a massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Huge waves triggered by the 9.0-magnitude quake - one of the strongest on record - crashed into the northeastern coast, crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant and forcing more than 160,000 residents to flee as radiation spewed into the air.

The government has spent about $300 billion (32.1 trillion yen) to rebuild the tsunami-devastated region, but areas around the Fukushima plant remain off-limits, worries about radiation levels linger and many who left have settled elsewhere. Decommissioning of the crippled plant will take decades and billions of dollars.

The disaster has also left survivors in Tohoku struggling to overcome the grief of losing families and whole communities to the waves in a few frightening hours on the afternoon of March 11, 2011.

About 50 kilometres (31 miles) south from the Fukushima plant, in the gritty coastal city of Iwaki which has since become a hub for nuclear decommissioning workers, restaurant owner Atsushi Niizuma prayed to his mother killed in the tsunami.

"I want to tell my mother that my children, who were all close to her, are doing well. I came here to thank her that our family is living safely," said Niizuma, 47.

Before setting off for work, he quietly prayed at a stone monument at a small shrine with carvings of his mother's name, Mitsuko, and 65 others who died in the earthquake.

On the day of the earthquake, Mitsuko was looking after his children. The children rushed into a car. Mitsuko was swept away by the waves as she returned to the house to grab her belongings. It took a month to recover her body.

REMEMBERING THE DEAD

Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga were slated to honour the dead at a commemorative anniversary ceremony in Tokyo while several other events were planned across northeastern Japan, which was most badly hit by the tremor.

Japan is again debating the role of nuclear power in its energy mix as the resource-poor country aims to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050 to fight global warming. But an NHK public TV survey showed 85% of the public worries about nuclear accidents.

The mass demonstrations against nuclear power seen in the wake of 3/11 have faded, but distrust lingers. Some antinuclear activists are planning demonstrations in front of the operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power, for Thursday night.

Only nine of Japan's 33 remaining commercial reactors have been approved for restarts under post-Fukushima safety standards and only four are operating, compared with 54 before the disaster.

Nuclear power supplied just 6% of Japan's energy needs in the first half of 2020 compared with 23.1% for renewable sources - far behind Germany's 46.3% - and nearly 70% for fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu, Elaine Lies and Ju-min Park. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • UK aims to diverge from EU data rules to drive growth, minister says

    Britain is planning to reform data protection law to allow information to flow more freely and drive growth in the digital economy now it has left the European Union's orbit, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force in 2018, was mirrored in British law following Brexit. The EU has provisionally recognised British law as adequate.

  • Dramatic images show Japan's recovery from its devastating tsunami 10 years on

    It is a decade since the country suffered its worst natural disaster in living memory, when a massive earthquake and tsunami caused a nuclear plant’s meltdown.

  • Timeline of Japan's 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster

    Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. — March 12: A hydrogen explosion occurs at the plant’s No. 1 reactor, sending radiation into the air. Similar explosions occur at two other reactors over the following days.

  • A price tag on trauma? College town weighs Black reparations

    Professor Edwin Driver arrived in Amherst in 1948 as one of the first Black teachers hired at a flagship state university in the country. Driver and his wife, who was from India, also encountered roadblocks trying to buy a house in the mostly white college town. “There’s a lot of people in Amherst that have not gotten a proper share of things,” the now 96-year-old professor emeritus said at his home in nearby South Hadley recently.

  • Poland to resume some logging in ancient Bialowieza forest

    Poland will resume some logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest this year, according to documents signed on Tuesday by a government minister, in a move one environmental group called a "spit in the face". Increased logging in the forest, a UNESCO World Heritage site that straddles the border with Belarus, proved a major flashpoint between Poland and the European Union in 2016-2018. Poland halted large-scale logging after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled in April 2018 that it had broken environmental laws but authorities have been working on new forest management quotas to increase tree felling by 2021.

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Husband leaving me 'harder' than imprisonment in Iran

    Kylie Moore-Gilbert has spoken of her heartbreak on discovering her husband left her while she was imprisoned in Iran. The British-Australian academic, 33, told Sky News that she discovered only on her release that he had begun an affair with a university colleague who had campaigned to free her. She said that she began to think something was wrong when he stopped telling her he loved her on their infrequent phone calls. Dr Moore-Gilbert spent 800 days in Iranian prison after being arrested at an academic conference and charged with spying. She was released in November as part of a prisoner swap. “It has been harder for me to process and come to terms with that [the affair], than it has been to come to terms with what happened in Iran,” she said. It was only when Dr Moore-Gilbert was flown home that her mother told her of the infidelity of her husband, Ruslan Hodorov.

  • World Test Championship final to be staged in Southampton

    The inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be held in a bio-secure bubble in Southampton, ending hopes that the event could be safely staged at Lord's.

  • Alabama sues to stop redistricting delay, privacy initiative

    Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau's decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy of a privacy protection system that it alleged is holding up the process. The lawsuit filed by the state, a Republican congressman and two other citizens in federal court in Alabama asks a three-judge court to force the Census Bureau to turn over redistricting data by the end of March instead of the end-of-September deadline the bureau currently is aiming for. The prospect of delayed or inaccurate numbers on race and other characteristics has alarmed civil rights groups and demographers, as well as lawmakers in both political parties, who are required to ensure that legislative districts include the same number of people and are not drafted to diminish racial minorities’ voting power.

  • Anna Sorokin: Fake heiress jailed for fraud who has book and Netflix series coming out says ‘in a way’ crime pays

    Sorokin has been flooded with media requests for interviews since her release

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

    Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday night. Joe Pavelski got his team-best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Jennifer Garner shares sweet way she and Ben Affleck will celebrate kids' weddings

    The actor is already dusting off her dancing shoes.

  • ESPN Colombia host gets crushed by a falling wall during live broadcast and his co-host kept talking

    ESPN Colombia anchor Carlos Orduz was crushed by falling studio equipment during a live broadcast on Tuesday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Another Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally facing charges for Capitol riot

    Joshua James described as ‘security detail for a speaker at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies and events’

  • Meghan had given backing to friend who told TV show 'many emails and texts' supported her claims

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.

  • The official royal response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suggests a divided family, according to a crisis communications expert

    The royals say they'll take Markle and Harry's claims seriously, but a crisis communications expert says these may be empty words.

  • American Airlines says 13,000 workers can tear up furlough notices after passage of COVID-19 relief bill

    American Airlines is "happily" canceling over 10,000 furloughs as Congress' new COVID-19 relief bill heads to President Biden's desk. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told employees on Wednesday that after Congress passed the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes more funding for the Payroll Support Program, it will be canceling 13,000 furloughs. "For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily canceled - you can tear them up!" the company said. American Airlines had previously informed 13,000 employees that they would be furloughed without more federal assistance, according to CNN. Biden is planning to sign the new relief package, the American Rescue Plan, on Friday. It includes $15 billion for the airline industry, NPR notes. When Biden signs the relief package, American Airlines said this will "extend" its commitment that all U.S. team members will "continue to receive pay and benefits through" Sept. 30. The company also told employees, "if you see your local congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day." White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain quickly celebrated news of the canceled American Airlines furloughs on Wednesday, tweeting in response, "Help is here." Overall, CNN writes, Congress' relief bill is "expected to save 27,000 airline workers from furloughs." NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs "you can tear them up!" House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyMichael Regan confirmed as head of Environmental Protection AgencyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?