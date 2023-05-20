Ten years later, local woman still missing

May 20—Editor's note: This is the latest in a series of profiles on cold cases that the Lodi Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Many of the Lodi Police Department's cold cases involve individuals who were murdered.

But there is one case from more than a decade ago that involves a woman who disappeared and has yet to return.

Police said Angelica Uballe went missing around late December 2009, when she left her her home to get milk for her child.

According to www.namus.com, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Uballe was known to family as Marie.

It was a family member who reported Uballe, 28 at the time, missing to police after not hearing from her for months.

Uballe had recently given birth to a daughter, and had other children in the Lodi/Stockton area, according to the website.

She had brown hair, stood just over 5 feet tall, and weighed about 145 pounds at the time of her disappearance, and also went by the names, Marie Uballe, Angelica Sanchez, Angelica Estrada, Marie Estrada, or Marie Sanchez, according to NAMUS.

In addition, Uballe had the name "Eliseo" tattooed on her upper arm, the name "Rabertha" tattooed on her neck, and the name "Joseph" across her chest.

She also had the name "Estrada tattooed on her hand, according to the website.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Paul Jimenez at 209-333-4838, or email pjimenez@lodi.gov. Reference case 10-6304.

Pedro Meza

At about 9:30 p.m. On Aug. 6, 2011, Pedro Meza was shot in the 500 block of East Elm Street. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the 34-year-old Meza succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to News-Sentinel Archives, Mexa was shot at least once in the head in the carport of an apartment complex, and died before officers arrived.

Police at the time said his murder did not appear to be gang-related. An 11-year-old boy told the News-Sentinel that he heard two gunshots while he played his Xbox inside his family's home.

The boy did not think the incident was a drive-by shooting, because he did not hear a car, nor did he see one leave the area.

A few days after his murder, police said they had not ruled out the possibly it was gang-related, but said Meza was not a documented member of any gang.

He was unemployed when he was killed and had two daughters, both of whom were not living with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cpl. Josh Silvia at 209-369-4821, or email jsilvia@lodi.gov. Reference case 11-6102

Tomas Flores

At 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2014, police responded to the report of shots fired and man down in the 500 block of Railroad Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Tomas Flores dead from a gunshot wound, along with an 18-year-old man sustaining a non-life threatening wound.

Police said it appeared Flores and his friend left a restaurant in the area, when the occupants of a passing vehicle fired a gun at them.

Flores had gang ties, police said, and that may have been a factor in the shooting.

He had been arrested in a county-wide gang sweep two months before he was killed, according to News-Sentinel archives.

Flores lived directly across the street from the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, and was walking home from the restaurant when he was killed.

A neighbor described him as friendly, and would always greet her when they saw each other, according to News-Sentinel archives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Paul Jimenez at 209-333-4838, or email pjimenez@lodi.gov. Reference case 14-6384.