    Advertisement

    Tenable: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

    The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $110 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Tenable expects full-year revenue in the range of $428 million to $433 million.

    Tenable shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.37, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.