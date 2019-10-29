Tenable: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its third quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tenable expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $93.5 million to $94.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tenable expects full-year results to range from a loss of 42 cents per share to a loss of 41 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $351 million to $352 million.

Tenable shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.40, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

