Tenable: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Updated

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $42.7 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $440.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $118 million to $120 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 26 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $510 million to $515 million.

Tenable shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.79, a rise of 87% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

