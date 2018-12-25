Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB): Time For A Financial Health Check

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of US$1.9b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Software industry, especially ones that are currently loss-making, are more likely to be higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into TENB here.

How does TENB’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, TENB has ramped up its debt from US$1.8m to US$23m – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, TENB’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$287m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of TENB’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can TENB pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of US$220m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.73x. Generally, for Software companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Can TENB service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 17%, TENB’s debt level may be seen as prudent. TENB is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. Investors’ risk associated with debt is very low with TENB, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

TENB’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for TENB’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Tenable Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

