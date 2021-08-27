Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) delivers shareholders notable 10% CAGR over 3 years, surging 8.5% in the last week alone

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) share price is up 34% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Having said that, the 21% increase over the past year is good to see.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Tenable Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Tenable Holdings' revenue trended up 24% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The stock is up 10% over that time - a decent but not impressive return. Generally, we'd expect a stronger share price, given the impressive revenue growth. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced, or its losses might worry the market. But if you're looking for growth stocks, there might be an opportunity here.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Tenable Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Tenable Holdings shareholders have received a TSR of 21%. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 31%. On the bright side that gain is actually better than the average return of 10% over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. If the share price is up as a result of improved business performance, then this kind of improvement may be sustained. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tenable Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

