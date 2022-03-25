Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) delivers shareholders favorable 22% CAGR over 3 years, surging 12% in the last week alone

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), which is up 83%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 57% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 56% in the last year.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Tenable Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Tenable Holdings' revenue trended up 22% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 22% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Tenable Holdings. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Tenable Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Tenable Holdings will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tenable Holdings shareholders have gained 56% (in total) over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 22% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Tenable Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

