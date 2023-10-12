Tenafly councilman and his son arrested on child porn charges, authorites say

TENAFLY — The Borough Council president and his son were charged Thursday with possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Jeffrey Grossman, 65, a teacher in Rochelle Park, and Steven Grossman, 24, a social worker, were each arrested and charged with the crime in the second degree, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The men were placed in the custody of the county jail in Hackensack, pending court appearances.

Samuel Braverman, an attorney representing both men, declined to comment on the charges.

The prosecutor’s office released separate statements on the charges, alleging that the men were arrested after a cyber crimes unit searched the Grossman home.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT: Two from Bergen County, including Tenafly High School graduate, missing in Israel

The men used the internet, the prosecutor’s office said, to download and view items of nude children and those in sexually explicit positions.

The investigation was assisted by the county Sheriff’s Office, and police from Hasbrouck Heights and Tenafly.

The elder Grossman, who teaches social studies at Midland School, is running for reelection to a third three-year term on the council.

The Democrat and his running mate, Beatriz Peláez-Martínez, will be challenged in the Nov. 7 contest by a pair of independent candidates.

Sue DeNobile, the superintendent of the Rochelle Park K-8 district, did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the charge against Grossman.

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: devencentis@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Tenafly NJ council president and son face child porn charges