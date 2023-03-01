Tenaga Nasional Berhad Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.8% to RM9.28 in the week after its latest full-year results. Results were mixed, with revenues of RM73b exceeding expectations, even as statutory earnings per share (EPS) fell badly short. Earnings were RM0.60 per share, -24% short of analyst expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the 19 analysts covering Tenaga Nasional Berhad provided consensus estimates of RM57.3b revenue in 2023, which would reflect a disturbing 22% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 38% to RM0.83. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM58.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.86 in 2023. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at RM10.00, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Tenaga Nasional Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM13.60 and the most bearish at RM6.90 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 22% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.3% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Tenaga Nasional Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Tenaga Nasional Berhad. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

