Tenant accused of assaulting homeless person with baseball bat outside Browne's Addition apartment

Mar. 24—A man accused of hitting a homeless person with a baseball bat Browne's Addition was arrested Wednesday morning.

William L. Carroll, 36, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Police received a call at about 11:40 a.m. about an incident on the 1900 block of West Sunset Boulevard, said Officer John O'Brien with the Spokane Police Department.

Carroll lives in a home converted to apartments, at 1907 W. Third Ave., where police said there has been a problem with homeless people taking shelter underneath the property's carport.

On the rainy Tuesday morning, Carroll told police he spotted three people he assumed to be transients under the carport, O'Brien said. Witnesses told police that Carroll went outside and confronted the people, who appeared to be respectful and began picking up their belongings.

The witnesses then saw Carroll tossing the transients' property aside while they were attempting to pick things up, O'Brien said.

At some point, another neighbor saw the confrontation and came outside armed with an ax, O'Brien said. The neighbor with the ax didn't threaten or assault anyone but rather stood there watching the situation unfold, O'Brien said.

Carroll went back into his home and retrieved a baseball bat and eventually hit one of the transient people in the leg, O'Brien said. The person who was hit only had a minor injury and was not taken to the hospital, O'Brien said.

None of the transient people were arrested or cited and "didn't seem to be a problem," O'Brien said.

The carport there has been a problem area for transient people to hang out, O'Brien said. However, it can be difficult to track how many times police were called to that specific location because the call can be put in to Sunset Grocery's address or another nearby address based on the information the caller provides, O'Brien said.

Carroll has no local criminal history, O'Brien said. The company that manages the property where the carport is located, iRE, LLC, did not respond to requests for comment.