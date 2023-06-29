Any tenant associated with homicide at Davis-Linden Building to be evicted, management says

Management at the Davis-Linden Building in Dayton is planning to evict anyone who was associated with a homicide that occurred there 12 days ago, News Center 7 has confirmed.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal has told this news organization he wants the same thing, but investigators have a lot to sort through, including identifying what caliber of gunfire created the bullet holes left at the building and identifying the intended target.

Management, Afzal and the tenants all want the same thing -- an arrest and filed charges.

Randy Allen, 45, was killed in the June 17 shooting. Police were dispatched to the apartment building, in the 400 block of Linden Avenue, on initial reports of a shooting, people arguing and fighting. Shots were fired during the fight and when police arrived, police have said.

Allen was found, dead, near a car. Police made one arrest in the area of Davis and Linden avenues, but that person was released. A report of another person who ran into the Davis-Linden Building prompted a standoff that lasted several hours. A search of the building did not turn up the person, later identified as Jacob Ashba, who was arrested later that night in Centerville.

Ashba was not listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday night.

Chief Afzal said it’s not unheard of to have someone released from jail during an investigation. It just means police have more work to do for what he called a very active homicide investigation.

One of the Davis-Linden tenants, Jay Engelman, told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that the sight of five SWAT teams crawling all over her building was frightening. She happened to leave right before the fatal gunfire, then couldn’t get back in.

“If I would have been in the building, I would have been completely alone,” Engelman said. “I would very much like to see something happen with the people that caused so much chaos in our building , I would like to see them get arrested and put away.”

A tenant manager at the building said sweeps of it by law enforcement left dozens of the 65 doors and locks in need of repair. That work is being done, he said.

“I’m sure they’re going to get arrests made,” he said. “They just need to get things figured out.”

Meantime, Randy Allen’s family has created a memorial to him where he was shot that night and they continue to visit it regularly. They said they are hoping the answers to what happened, and an arrest, will come soon.



