Tenant’s body found weeks after cops say he was killed by landlord in Washington

The body of a missing man was found and identified in Washington weeks after police arrested the landlord accused of killing him in late August.

Lloyd Richmond, 84, was arrested in early September and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of the 49-year-old tenant whose body was not found until Oct. 1, The Everett Herald and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man’s body was later identified as Richmond’s tenant, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, Nov. 12. Authorities did not identify the victim by name.

Neighbors of Richmond heard an argument and then multiple gunshots on Aug. 28, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives said they believed the man was transported from the home dead.

One witness said they saw Richmond wrap a large object in a tarp, put it in his truck and drive away, KIRO-TV reported.

A red stain on his driveway was also tested for the victim’s DNA, The Everett Herald reported. Using his parents’ DNA, the results came back positive for a “familiar match.”

Officials served Richmond with another search warrant of his home after discovering the body, authorities said.

Richmond was booked at the Snohomish County Jail on Sept. 3 where he’s being held on a $1.2 million bail.

A jury trial for Richmond is scheduled for June 3, 2022.

Richmond was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in 2019.

He also faces two additional assault charges involving two other tenants, The Everett Herald reported.

His Netflix movie proposal was a scam — now California man heads to prison, feds say

Rogue wave smashes into couple on Washington beach, women say. ‘My body was on fire’

Knife-wielding man steals truck, then runs into scooter rider, Washington cops say