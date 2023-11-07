Tenant fatally stabs landlord in Homestead, Miami-Dade police say

A dispute between a tenant and his landlord turned deadly at a Homestead apartment complex Monday afternoon police said.

During the argument, at a complex on Southwest Seventh Street, the tenant pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man, Miami-Dade police Detective Andre Martin said. Police have not named either man.

The tenant then barricaded himself inside the building. A Homestead Police Department tactical team entered the building and arrested him, Martin said.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the landlord died from his injuries, Martin said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.