Tenant indicted in fatal shooting of landlord, DA says

A Whitehaven man was indicted in the shooting death of his landlord last year.

The landlord had been trying to evict him from the property for nonpayment of rent, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Lee Collins III, 38, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and convicted felon with a firearm. Collins is being held without bond.

Witnesses said Collins had been renting a small building in the 600 block of East Shelby Drive from the landlord, but that he hadn’t paid rent in months and failed to maintain the property, the DA said.

Collins worked on cars and often slept there.

Investigators said when the landlord came to the site on Nov. 16, 2021, Collins fired multiple shots at him.

The landlord was struck over a dozen times, DA says.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short while later.

Collins told police at the scene he had shot the landlord.

A witness told police that Collins said before the shooting that if the landlord came to see him that he “had something for him,” the DA said.

The case is being handled by Felony Asst. Susan Taylor of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 4 which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 12 and in Criminal Court Division 4.

