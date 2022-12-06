Tenant set Reading apartment house ablaze, police say

Dec. 6—Reading police said they arrested a tenant when he returned to his third-floor apartment Sunday shortly after the building's security cameras recorded him setting the building on fire.

Jeffery A. Crork Jr., 31, was taken into custody shortly before noon by an officer who was guarding the back door of Crork's unit in the three-story apartment house at 619 Chestnut St., police said.

Crork was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail following arraignment Sunday night before District Judge Dean R. Patton in Reading Central Court. Court records indicate he has not posted bail.

Crork was charged with two counts of arson and one count each of risking a catastrophe and possessing an instrument of crime.

According to investigators:

Firefighters were dispatched about 11:45 a.m. Sunday and found a large fire in the front of the home on the first floor. The other tenants had fled the building, and firefighters quickly put out the flames, which caused significant damage to the front of the building. No one was injured.

Firefighters reported a strong odor of gasoline inside the building and that a gasoline container was in the third-floor apartment.

Meanwhile, the building's owner pointed to security camera footage that showed Crork carrying a gas container as he left his apartment shortly before the fire. The footage shows him descending the stairs and pouring gasoline on the door to the second-floor apartment as well as the floor.

He continues to pour gasoline on the floor as he descends the stairs to the first floor.

A police officer stood guard at the back door of that apartment and took Crork into custody when he returned.