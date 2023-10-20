Tenants forced out of Wilkinsburg apartment building

Several tenants were forced to move out of an apartment building in Wilkinsburg after it was condemned on Wednesday.

Channel 11 learned there have been many code violations including this broken fire escape. Borough leaders said this building is the worst they’ve seen and the landlord is to blame.

Blocked fire exits, broken windows, unsafe fire escapes, plumbing problems and a bug infestation are just some of the reasons Wilkinsburg borough leaders condemned an apartment building along Center Street.

“We’ve had 30-year veterans with the police department fire department and code enforcement say this is the worst building they have seen in their career,” Wilkinsburg Borough Manager John Antinori said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Seven tenants are uprooted— including this couple.

“I have nowhere to go I have pets I still have to go to work life doesn’t stop when stuff like this happens so I was definitely very devastated and upset,” said Sheridan Mayo, who lives in the building.

Ori Scott says these issues have been going on for a while but the landlord, Mark Puzas didn’t do much about it.

“We tried to talk to the landlord consistently at first it seemed like he was doing his part but over the last few years he became nonexistent we kept texting him he stopped responding,” Scott said.

Borough leaders say this building has been a problem for years.

“This building has multiple code violations since 2020, furthermore, it’s also been the site of multiple violent crimes including three homicides one officer-involved shooting and multiple overdoses,” Antinori said.

The borough manager tells me this action - is part of a major crackdown on slumlords.

“Absentee landlords who are taking advantage of the fact that residents have nowhere else to live,” Antinori explained.

Thursday, borough leaders, social workers, Wilkinsburg police and code enforcement had a meeting with the tenants and landlord to ensure the landlord provides tenants with new adequate living accommodations.

Scott is relieved they’ll be in a different apartment down the street.

“Because by Monday we are going to get forcefully removed from the place and then they are going to board it up afterwards,” Scott said.

Puzas said he is very apologetic for this unfortunate situation and is trying to correct the violations here at this apartment building.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man found shot and killed in car in Penn Hills Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case 9 local Rite Aid stores set to close after company files bankruptcy VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Westmoreland County house DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts