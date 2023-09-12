Tenants frustrated after water runs dry at NYCHA complex in Queens
A rainy Monday was made even more frustrating for the residents at the Ravenswood Houses, where indoor plumbing went dry.
A rainy Monday was made even more frustrating for the residents at the Ravenswood Houses, where indoor plumbing went dry.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Masks or no masks? Do you really need another booster? And is isolating still a thing? Amid ever-evolving guidance, here's where COVID recommendations currently stand.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated COVID-19 booster shots today, setting the stage for a fall vaccine push to combat the still-circulating virus.
Hotel and casino giant MGM Resorts has confirmed a “cybersecurity issue” is to blame for an ongoing outage affecting systems at the company's Las Vegas properties. “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. According to reports on social media, the incident has led to outages impacting ATM cash dispensers and slot machines at MGM’s Las Vegas casinos, and forced hotel restaurants to accept cash-only payments.
Hurricane Lee is expected to cause dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
The stock market currently has too rosy an outlook on the Fed's interest rate path, according to Oppenheimer's chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus.
Disney and Charter have reached a deal to end their historic carriage dispute — just in time for Monday Night Football, which airs on Disney's ESPN.
From 2026, the German premium carmaker will make two electric models at its Mini plant in Oxford — the Mini Cooper 3-door and the compact crossover Mini Aceman.
Apple's deal with Qualcomm indicates the tech giant isn't ready to rely on its in-house chips just yet.
Coinbase said Monday that it has disabled new user sign-ups on its exchange product in India but remains committed to the country, where its operations have been in limbo for over a year. The clarification comes days after Coinbase sent emails to many customers in India in which it said it would cease exchange operations after September 25.
This week was packed with news, including in the world of startups — our favorite arena. Before we jump in, let me direct your attention to Friday's Equity Podcast episode and remind y'all that I will be interviewing Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt onstage later this month at Disrupt! Paris, the original shared micromobility playground, has officially kicked all of its shared e-scooters out of the city.
Dandruff isn't the only thing this gizmo can tackle: 'Decreased my hair shedding,' said one five-star reviewer. Save 45%!