Tenants say landlord’s neglect makes life miserable at Paterson apartment building

PATERSON — The walls in Cheneya Roberson’s apartment in the Congdon Mill housing complex have water damage that she said bubbles up after her landlord had the stains painted over.

Her window won’t close because of a faulty latch, and the building’s owner suggested she simply have it nailed shut, Roberson said. The carpet is more than 13 years old, with stains and holes.

Dust accumulates on the ceiling, and she thinks it's the cause of her children’s breathing problems. Roberson said she has tried climbing up a ladder to clear the dust, but she still can’t reach the particles because the ceilings are so high in the former industrial building.

Roberson — who uses a Section 8 rent voucher — said employees from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs have inspected her apartment six times since August 2022 and found violations every time that the landlord is supposed to fix.

A few weeks ago, Roberson said, her caseworker called and told her the state would no longer allow her apartment to be covered by a Section 8 voucher because of the chronic problems. By Jan. 1, Roberson said, she will be moving to a new apartment in Hawthorne.

“It finally worked out, but I’m sad and I’m upset,” Roberson said. “I feel like the state failed me and everybody else living in this building.”

Landlord pledges 'to start repairs in mid-January'

Roberson was among a group of more than a dozen tenants from the 68-unit building who met recently with Paterson Press to voice their frustrations. Paterson Press left messages several weeks ago for the building’s owner, George McLoof, and at the local office of the property management firm he hired, WinnCompanies. Neither McLoof nor Winn responded until Paterson Press reached out this week to a public relations consultant who works for Winn.

“I am aware of the residents’ concerns and appreciate their patience,” said a statement from McLoof provided by a spokesperson. “I am preparing to start repairs in mid-January. Residents should continue to report issues to management so that they can be addressed when this work gets underway.”

McLoof’s Longstreet Development used state economic development tax credits to convert the former industrial site at 13½ Van Houten St. into the Congdon Mill apartments. Paterson officials also approved a 30-year PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes agreement, on the building that requires him to pay the city about $85,000 per year, substantially less than he would be required to pay if the property were under full taxation.

In order to get the state tax credits, McLoof needed to partner with a nonprofit developer. Paterson-based New Jersey Community Development Corporation filled that role back then.

What do NJCDC officials say?

Besides complaining to McLoof’s staff and Winn, Congdon tenants have gotten in touch with NJCDC’s chief executive officer, Bob Guarasci.

“I have great sympathy for the residents and their complaints,” Guarasci said. “We are 50% owners on paper but have no authority in terms of day-to-day management. It’s a frustrating situation, because NJCDC’s good name is being tainted by the situation. Nonetheless I’ve been trying to help resolve the issues.”

Guarasci said “the best course for the building’s future” is to get additional state tax credits for a major renovation. But the building won’t be eligible for that until 2025, or 15 years after the original tax credits were awarded, Guarasci said. NJCDC has “the right of first refusal” if McLoof were looking to sell the building, he added.

“I would want to explore an outright purchase and tax credit deal to dramatically overhaul the building,” Guarasci said.

Complex sits within Great Falls historic district

The building sits along the Passaic River within Paterson’s Great Falls historic district, an area Mayor Andre Sayegh has made the centerpiece of his revitalization plans for the city.

Tenants said they have heard talk that McLoof is considering selling the Congdon Mill building to Winn, the property management company. They say they believe that McLoof has decided not to invest any more money in a building he is getting rid of.

When asked about the possibility of Winn buying the Congdon Mill building, Winn’s public relations representative said the company does not “speculate on possible future acquisitions.”

WinnCompanies, which is based in Massachusetts, announced last week that it had bought another Great Falls district building, the Hamilton Square apartments for tenants with low incomes, senior citizens and people with disabilities. Like Congdon Mill, Hamilton Square is a former industrial building converted to housing.

Winn’s announcement about the purchase didn’t mention that McLoof was the seller. Nor did Winn reveal the price, which was $7 million, according to city real estate records. But Winn said it plans to invest $7.5 million to rehabilitate Hamilton Square.

That’s what Congdon Mill tenant association president Samanatha Bryant said she would love to see. She said many tenants have given up hope that McLoof will make any improvements.

Tenants lodge range of complaints

Tenants said they have windows that leak whenever it rains. Some put towels around their windows when there are stormy forecasts. Still, they say, their apartments flood, and their furniture, clothes and other belongings have been damaged. Their attempts to get the landlord to pay for the ruined items have been unsuccessful, the tenants said.

Another chronic problem has been security doors that don’t lock, allowing hallway access to trespassers, tenants said. Homeless people over the years have used the apartment building stairways as a place to sleep. Teens and vandals have set off firecrackers and empty fire extinguishers in the hallways, tenants said.

For many weeks, one of the building’s elevators was broken, tenants said. But that was repaired in November.

Councilman Luis Velez, who represents the 5th Ward, where Congdon Mill is, said he has spoken with the tenant leader, Bryant, and with McLoof and his staff members. Velez said Bryant is trying to arrange a meeting between him and the tenants. The landlord is planning to make repairs to the building, the councilman said.

Thirteen tenants at Congdon Mill use Section 8 rent vouchers issued through the state Community Affairs Housing Choice program, officials said. Ten of those apartments have passed their most recent state inspections, and three failed, officials said.

If a fail item is identified during the inspection, the property owner is notified in writing and is provided with 30 calendar days in which to correct violations, said Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa Ryan.

“DCA may provide the property owner with an extension of the deadline based upon the nature of the work to allow for the late delivery of supplies, difficulty in scheduling contractors, inclement weather, or another valid reason,” Ryan said. “If a fail item is life-threatening, the property owner must correct the item within no more than 24 hours.”

If a landlord fails to address a problem within requisite deadlines, the department may terminate the use of a Section 8 voucher for the residence, officials said.

Roberson, the Congon Mill tenant with a long list of apartment problems, said such a termination is what happened in her case.

“There’s never any response here,” Roberson said of the landlords at Congdon Mill. “I just have to go.”

