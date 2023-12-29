These tenants are suing their landlord over retaliation. Here's what they allege.

Several renters in Pawtucket and Warwick are suing their landlord for allegedly retaliating against them after they pushed for better conditions.

The suit, filed Friday in District Court by attorneys from the Center for Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, accuses Jeff Butler of Elmwood Realty of threats, intimidation and retaliatory evictions in the fall of 2023.

Around that same time, progressive activist group Reclaim RI was organizing the tenants and informing them of their rights to safe housing. Reclaim had previously scored a big win in tenant organizing when it pursued another Rhode Island company, Pioneer Investments, for poor housing conditions. Eventually, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha sued Pioneer for lead hazards and other code violations.

More: With tenants facing deplorable conditions, AG's office sues Pioneer Investments and its landlord

Landlord left voicemail threatening to push out tenants seeking help

According to the lawsuit, Butler called Reclaim RI organizer Shana Crandall in October and left her a voicemail, which The Providence Journal obtained.

"I’ve notified my tenants that if you folks bother them and they let me know or you try to help them in any way – which you’re not, you’re hurting them – that they will be asked to move out when their lease is up," the voicemail said. "Some are on month-to-month. So you’re not helping the tenants at all, you’re not advocating for them."

Shana Crandell of Reclaim RI talks about the AG's office making the announcement about action against against Pioneer investments as tenants rally at the RI State House on June 6, 2023.

In Rhode Island, month-to-month leases may leave tenants at risk of sudden termination – or rent hikes – as they do not offer them the year-long security of an annual agreement.

The suit describes similar threats made directly to tenants, some of whom received eviction notices.

The Journal has reached out to Butler for comment.

"These tenants are trying to work together with Reclaim RI organizers to get support from health and safety officials to address unsafe conditions in their homes," said Jennifer Wood, Director of the Rhode Island Center for Justice. "The law protects this activity for very good reasons because if they are retaliated against and lose their homes, they are likely to become homeless given the lack of affordable alternatives."

This is a developing story. More to come.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI tenants sue Pawtucket, Warwick landlord over retaliation