Tencent aims to raise $4 billion in bond deal: sources

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
Scott Murdoch
·1 min read

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese internet and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to raise up to $4 billion in a bond launched on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The deal has been launched with 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year tranches, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The deal sheet did not specify an exact figure but sources said the company was targeting to raise $4 billion from the issue, which would be its second major fundraising deal in a year.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has approval from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to raise up to $4.15 billion, one of the sources added.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Tencent raised $6 billion in May last year and issued 40-year debt for the first time.

The company intends to use proceeds from capital raisings for general corporate purposes.

Price guidance for the 10-year tranche is around U.S. 10-year Treasuries plus 165 basis points and the 20-year at U.S. 20-year Treasuries plus 175 basis points, according to the term sheet.

Price guidance for the 30- and 40-year tranches has been set at 185 basis points and 195 basis points, respectively, against the long term benchmark rate, the sheet showed.

Final terms and pricing are due to be set for the Hong Kong listed Tencent later on Thursday during U.S. trading hours, the two sources said.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Meituan, ByteDance Pledge to Comply With China’s Antitrust Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan, ByteDance Ltd. and JD.com Inc. were among 12 Chinese tech giants that issued pledges to obey antitrust laws, a day after Beijing gave the companies a month to conduct internal reviews and comply with government guidelines.Pinduoduo Inc., Baidu Inc. and Sina Weibo were also among firms that published their commitments in a statement on the website of State Administration For Market Regulation. The antitrust watchdog had summoned 34 companies to a meeting on Tuesday, ordering them to rectify their excesses and issue pledges to operate legally.Other firms will also issue statements over the next three days, SAMR said, calling on the public to help monitor the corporations and hold them to their word. The regulator had exhorted the tech giants to heed the example of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which was fined a record $2.8 billion following a four-month probe into the e-commerce titan for abuses like forced exclusivity.Meituan said in its pledge it will “consciously maintain market order” and “won’t force merchants to ‘pick one of two’ through unreasonable means.” The food delivery leader offered to actively work with regulators and said it accepted social supervision.Other e-commerce operators including JD.com, Suning.com Co. and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. also committed to not engage in forced exclusivity, a practice that the SAMR had criticized for “flagrantly” trampling and destroying market order. Pinduoduo and Dingdong Maicai -- major players in the red-hot community e-commerce sector -- also pledged to stay away from improper pricing.ByteDance, owner of hit apps like TikTok and Douyin, issued a 13-point pledge that included promises to strengthen its compliance management and avoid violations such as abuses of market power and unlawful mergers and acquisitions.Meituan gained nearly 4% and JD.com rose more than 2% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, recovering some of their losses from earlier this week. China’s wide-ranging campaign against its tech leaders has erased billions in value from the sector since November, when new laws on fintech and antitrust were introduced and regulators launched an offensive against Jack Ma’s empire, including the scuttling of Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.The 34 firms must undergo complete rectification after conducting internal checks and inspections over the next month, and make a pledge to society to obey rules and laws, the antitrust watchdog said in its statement Tuesday. Regulators will organize follow-up inspections and companies that continue to engage in abuses will be dealt with severely.Read more: China Warns 34 Tech Firms to Curb Excess in Antitrust Review(Updates with more details from statement starting in fifth pararaph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Closes Near Session High Despite J&J News; Bitcoin Soars

    Key market indexes closed near session highs Tuesday, as the S&P 500 hit a new high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased most of a 200-point loss.

  • Nasdaq Breaks Above Resistance

    Two of the major equity indices made new closing highs Tuesday while another violated resistance on a closing basis, leaving all but the Russell 2000 in near-term uptrends. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 closed higher Tuesday as the rest of the major indices declined. Internals were negative on the NYSE and mixed on the Nasdaq.

  • Televisa Surges After Forging $4.8 Billion Univision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Grupo Televisa SAB soared as much as 37% after agreeing to sell its content and media assets to U.S. partner Univision Holdings Inc. in a $4.8 billion deal that deepens the ties between the two giants of Spanish-language TV.Televisa, Mexico’s top broadcaster, will remain the largest shareholder in the new Televisa-Univision, with an equity stake of about 45%, according to a statement Tuesday. Under the terms of the agreement, Televisa will receive $3 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in Univision stock.The sale places a 17% premium on Televisa’s content assets, according to Actinver analyst Rafael Leon, who raised his rating on the shares to the equivalent of buy from a neutral recommendation. Televisa climbed as high as $13.85 in New York trading.Teaming up with Televisa will help bolster Univision’s push into streaming. Though Univision is the largest provider of Spanish-language TV and radio content in the U.S., it hasn’t become as big a force online. Less than 10% of the Spanish-speaking population currently uses a streaming service, compared with 70% in the English-speaking market.“We’ll have an unmatched reach across Spanish-language consumers around the world,” Alfonso de Angoitia, Televisa’s co-chief executive officer, said on a call Wednesday. “This represents a tremendous market opportunity to accelerate growth, build on our leadership position in the U.S. and Mexico, and expand our global reach like no media or streaming company has ever done.”Finance PartnersThe deal will be financed through $1 billion of Series C preferred equity investment led by SoftBank Latin American Fund -- with participation by Alphabet Inc.’s Google and the Raine Group -- plus $2.1 billion of debt commitments arranged by JPMorgan Chase & Co.Bloomberg first reported in March that Televisa and Univision were considering a deal and said last week that SoftBank Group Corp. was in talks to join the transaction.The transaction is expected to be completed this year, if it gets regulatory approval in the U.S. and Mexico. The boards of both companies have already signed off on the deal.Univision CEO Wade Davis will lead the combined company, while Televisa’s de Angoitia will become executive chairman of its board. SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure will be vice chairman.The new entity will be a colossus of Spanish-language programming, drawing on the more than 86,000 hours of content that Televisa produces a year. The business will get four free-to-air channels from Televisa, as well as 27 pay-TV networks and stations; the Videocine movie studio; the Blim video-on-demand service; and the Televisa trademark.Digital TrendsUnivision, meanwhile, already has its namesake broadcast network in the U.S., plus the UniMás channel, nine Spanish-language cable networks, 61 TV stations and 58 radio stations. It also recently introduced a streaming service called PrendeTV.“We’re going to help the combined company accelerate the transformation by leveraging the key learnings from the digital trends we’re seeing in other sectors across the world,” Claure said Wednesday, adding Google will be a key partner in this technological transition.Televisa and Univision have a long history that goes back to 1961, when the Azcarraga family bought the first Spanish-only TV outlet in the U.S. Univision Holdings Inc. was formed in 1987, owned by Televisa and Hallmark. After subsequent ownership changes, Televisa and Univision forged a truce in 2010 after years of acrimony, striking a deal to share programming. Televisa bought a 5% equity stake and debt that could be converted into an additional 30% holding. It paid about $1.2 billion.Since then, both companies have struggled to keep up with the streaming revolution. U.S. media giants such as Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. have built online-video empires, and they’re increasing making content in non-English tongues, including Spanish.But Televisa remains a dominant force in Spanish-language broadcasting. It exports programming not only to the U.S. but to much of Latin America and even Russia and China.“Televisa-Univision will emerge as the leading global Spanish-language multimedia company, uniquely positioned to capture the significant market opportunity for Spanish speakers worldwide,” Davis said.Televisa will keep its telecom and cable operations through its Izzi and Sky businesses, as well as the main real estate where productions are carried out, broadcasting licenses and transmission infrastructure in Mexico.News content production for Mexico will be outsourced via a company owned by Televisa’s owners, according to the statement.Televisa will use the proceeds from the deal to pay down debt and looks to push its debt-leverage ratio down below 2.0 times. After the transaction, Televisa will no longer consolidate financials of its content segment.Televisa will focus on expanding its broadband and telecom businesses in Mexico, de Angoitia said Wednesday.(Updates with comments from conference call starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore Trader’s Lavish Lifestyle Allegedly Fueled By $740 Million Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- At 33, Ng Yu Zhi had all the trappings of a wildly successful trader: a Rolodex full of rich clients, a three-story villa in a posh Singapore neighborhood and a Pagani Huayra supercar reportedly worth more than $5 million.Local prosecutors allege Ng also had a dark secret: His lavish lifestyle, they say, was built on lies.In a case that has riveted Singapore’s moneyed-classes, Ng was charged last month with four counts of fraud for allegedly raising at least S$1 billion ($740 million) from investors for commodity trades that didn’t exist.The police have called it one of the city-state’s largest-ever suspected investment fraud schemes. It’s also the latest in a series of scandals in the financial and commodities-trading hub, where assets under management have swelled to S$4 trillion thanks largely to inflows from overseas.Much about Ng and his dealings remains shrouded in mystery. But open court proceedings, interviews with investors and charge sheets by Singapore prosecutors indicate the young financier was able to raise huge sums of money by touting average quarterly gains of 15% –- a track record that would have placed him in the same league as the world’s top-performing hedge fund managers.While Singapore offers plenty of legitimate business opportunities, there will likely be other instances of suspect behavior as money flows into the country and investors reach for returns in an era of historically low interest rates, according to Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking who’s been working in the country’s finance industry for more than three decades.“This won’t be the last case and that’s the sad reality,” Song said.Attempts to reach Ng for comment via email were unsuccessful. His lawyer, Davinder Singh, executive chairman of Davinder Singh Chambers, didn’t reply to emailed questions. It’s unclear from charge sheets and court proceedings whether Ng has entered a plea. A citizen of Singapore, he’s been released on S$1.5 million bail and is subject to electronic monitoring. The court will hear further proceedings in coming weeks.While little is known about Ng’s early life, he had become an increasingly visible figure in Singapore’s philanthropic, supercar and corporate communities in recent years.In August 2020, he won praise from the prestigious Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore for his contribution to a fundraising drive.A Pagani Huayra supercar was among S$100 million of assets seized from Ng by the nation’s Commercial Affairs Department, the Straits Times reported, citing sources it didn’t name. “It is inappropriate to comment on ongoing police investigations,” the Singapore police said when asked about the seizure.Industry sources have valued Ng’s Pagani Huayra at between S$7 million and S$8 million, according to the Straits Times.Ng’s business interests spanned everything from commodities trading and tech startups to Japanese restaurants and a veterinary clinic, according to corporate filings.The fraud allegations against Ng center on his dealings at Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, companies he controlled and where he was a director. Of the more than S$1 billion that was invested in the companies, S$300 million was transferred to Ng’s personal account while an estimated S$200 million remains unaccounted for, prosecutors alleged in court proceedings last month.While investors received payments worth S$700 million, they’re owed another S$1 billion based on the face value of outstanding contracts, prosecutors said.Both Envy Asset and Envy Global are under investigation by Singapore police, according to a police statement, though only Ng has been charged. An external representative for Envy Global didn’t respond to emails seeking comment. Envy Asset is no longer active, the representative of Envy Global said in February.Ng’s purported investment strategies that are under the spotlight were linked to nickel, a key ingredient in many electric-car batteries. The metal has become a popular speculative bet in recent years amid soaring demand for Teslas and other EVs.In one transaction described in charge sheets, Ng was involved in raising money from investors claiming he would use it to buy nickel from an Australian company called Poseidon Nickel Ltd. He never followed through with the purchase, prosecutors said. Poseidon’s chief executive officer, Peter Harold, said in an email that the company has had no engagement with Ng or related entities.Ng was involved in deceiving investors into buying supposed forward contracts that were purportedly with French lender BNP Paribas SA, but those contracts didn’t exist, according to the charge sheets. BNP had no account or trading history with Ng, Envy Asset Management or Envy Global Trading, a person familiar with the matter said. A BNP spokesperson declined to comment.One person who said he began investing with Ng in 2018 after hearing about him through business associates said he never withdrew money because he believed Ng was delivering sustained high returns.Documents seen by Bloomberg that were sent by Envy Asset Management to potential investors and partners include details such as purchase and sale prices of prior nickel transactions, contract durations and expected profits in percentages down to the fourth decimal point.Ng’s investors included Envysion Wealth Management Pte., a Singaporean fund management company, and its founder Shim Wai Han. While Envysion has a similar name to those of Ng’s companies and shared meeting rooms and pantry services with them through a rental agreement, Shim said in an April 1 interview and subsequent messages that Envysion is otherwise unrelated to Ng. He isn’t an owner or executive at Envysion, she said.Prosecutors allege that Ng convinced Envysion and Shim to invest S$48 million in receivables on nickel products that never existed.“Our objective now is just one thing,” Shim said in the interview. “To get back the money for investors and for ourselves.”The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the nation’s financial regulator, is conducting a supervisory review of Envysion to determine if there have been governance or risk management failures by its board and senior management. Envysion hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing, Shim said in the interview.Shim said she and Envysion are “working on this together with MAS to help investors.” She said she conducted due diligence into her investments with Ng, including by asking friends in the commodities industry to assess his trades and strategy. Other executives at Envysion also did due diligence on the investments with Ng, according to Shim.Both Envy Asset and Envy Global aren’t licensed by MAS, since the regulator doesn’t require licenses from firms investing in physical assets for high-net worth investors or institutions. MAS put Envy Asset on its investor alert list last year to highlight that the firm may have been wrongly perceived as being licensed by MAS, according to a March statement from the monetary authority.Ng has been removed as managing director of Envy Global, the company said last month, adding that it established an independent interim management committee to meet obligations to clients in cooperation with authorities.For more, read: Singapore Corporate Scandals Spur Push for More TransparencyWhile Singapore is far from the only place grappling with instances of suspected fraud, large corporate scandals have made waves in the city in recent years -- including the collapse of oil trading giant Hin Leong Trading Ltd. last year.Authorities have to strike a balance between ramping up reporting requirements to alleviate concerns about misbehavior and supporting the expansion of the financial centre, said Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School. “If you put in the sledgehammer too harsh, maybe no investment will come.”(updates with added details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia's first data-center CPU could soften the blow if its $40B quest to buy ARM collapses

    Nvidia's new Grace CPU is a smart hedge is the company looses its $40 billion bid to buy ARM

  • Michelle Wie West designed an LPGA hoodie that sold out in three hours

    Michelle Wie West designed an LPGA hoodie that was worn by a few Golden State Warriors players and sold out in three hours.

  • Why The Time To Buy Palantir Stock Might Be Right Now

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is past the point of control from a technical standpoint, host Neil Hamilton said Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Get Technical." When the stock passed the point of control, "it became a buy for me," Hamilton said. Related Link: Palantir's Stock May Have Just Broken Out Of Old Bearish Pattern Hamilton charted the "point of control" using a volume profile Tuesday on "Get Technical." The volume profile shows the area of control, which Hamilton said is where most of the buying and selling occurs. Hamilton was looking for a session close above that point on higher than average volume, as seen on the Palantir chart at the close Tuesday. Palantir has a great story and "it's a great long-term holding," Hamilton said. Palantir Events: Palantir is holding the first in a series of "Double Click" events Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, in which the company will showcase its "Foundry" product. See also: Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Palantir, Tesla, Nio, Ford Or GM? PLTR Price Action: Palantir was down 2.75% to $24.72 at last check Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Palantir. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir's Joe Lonsdale Responds To PayPal's Peter Thiel's Comments On Bitcoin: Says Bitcoin Is A 'Force For Freedom'Why Tim Quast Likes CCIV, Eaton, Disney, Palantir Stock© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Shake-up at Triller. TikTok rival replaces CEO and buys AI firm

    Triller's parent company on Wednesday appointed a new CEO, Mahi de Silva, after acquiring his company, Amplify.ai for an undisclosed price.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Man who shot elephant seal in head as it rested on beach sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich killed marine mammal ‘as a kind of grotesque test’ after friend told him to

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • The Bachelor star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

    Colton Underwood rose to fame on the long-running reality TV show, which sees a man select a wife.

  • Why Adam Sandler is following 24-year-old golf star at Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage

    Will Zalatoris finished 2nd by one stroke at last week’s Masters.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Inspired by ‘Breaking Bad,’ Pennsylvania researcher tried acquiring ricin, feds say

    After watching “Breaking Bad,” a researcher attempted to obtain the powerful poison ricin, officials say.

  • Animal experts say new Tesla factory could harm wild horses, as it used animals to tempt people to Nevada base

    Electric car manufacturer touted proximity to animals as a perk of working at new factory

  • ‘I just fell in love with him.’ ESPN NFL Draft analyst praises TCU’s Trevon Moehrig.

    Trevon Moehrig is projected to go 17th overall, according to Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

  • Daunte Wright protesters use umbrellas as shields against police

    Flashbangs, gas grenades and chemical irritants were released by authorities

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights