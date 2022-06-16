Tencent, Alibaba, ByteDance have the most potential in the metaverse: report

The Chinese tech giants lead a list of the country’s top 200 companies with the most potential in the metaverse, according to rich list compiler Hurun Report. To be eligible, firms needed to have a market capitalization of US$1 billion or more.

Fast facts

  • In addition to the tech giants like Tencent, the top 20 companies also include state-owned telecom operators China Mobile and China Telecom, video streamers Mango Excellent Media and iQiyi, artificial intelligence-focused firm SenseTime, and big data service provider Inspur.

  • Eight companies in the top 200 list are labeled as having advantages in blockchain, including Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group, JD.com, and Bitmain.

  • A few virtual reality and augmented reality (VR & AR) headset manufacturers are listed, including Apple suppliers Goertek, Thundersoft, Sunny Optical and Rockchip.

  • Hu Run, the founder of publisher Hurun China, said the existing computing, storage, and network infrastructure is still unable to achieve a fully immersive experience, which is why about a third of the firms on the list are chipmakers and data services providers.

  • Hu said the list is to let more people know which Chinese companies have the most potential in the metaverse.

  • According to the list, half of the top 200 companies are headquartered in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, with Beijing having 55 firms.

