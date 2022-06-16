Tencent, Alibaba, ByteDance have the most potential in the metaverse: report

The Chinese tech giants lead a list of the country’s top 200 companies with the most potential in the metaverse, according to rich list compiler Hurun Report. To be eligible, firms needed to have a market capitalization of US$1 billion or more.

Fast facts

In addition to the tech giants like Tencent, the top 20 companies also include state-owned telecom operators China Mobile and China Telecom, video streamers Mango Excellent Media and iQiyi, artificial intelligence-focused firm SenseTime, and big data service provider Inspur.

Eight companies in the top 200 list are labeled as having advantages in blockchain, including Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group, JD.com, and Bitmain.

A few virtual reality and augmented reality (VR & AR) headset manufacturers are listed, including Apple suppliers Goertek, Thundersoft, Sunny Optical and Rockchip.

Hu Run, the founder of publisher Hurun China, said the existing computing, storage, and network infrastructure is still unable to achieve a fully immersive experience, which is why about a third of the firms on the list are chipmakers and data services providers.

Hu said the list is to let more people know which Chinese companies have the most potential in the metaverse.

According to the list, half of the top 200 companies are headquartered in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, with Beijing having 55 firms.

