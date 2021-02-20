Tencent alumnus aims to turn Futu into China's Charles Schwab, even as it lands in Robinhood's 'Nerd vs Wall Street' battle

Iris Ouyang iris.ouyang@scmp.com

In late January, when the "Nerds vs Wall Street" battle was at its most intense on the New York Stock Exchange, one of China's most promising technology entrepreneurs was catching very few winks 13 hours away in Shenzhen.

Li Hua, who also goes by "Leaf", personally negotiated with his dealers in the United States to unfreeze transactions so that customers of Futu Holdings' internet-only trading platform in mainland China and Hong Kong could join in the chase for the shares of GameStop, an unprofitable retailer of speciality electronic games in Grapevine, Texas.

The GameStop mania wiped out US$27 billion of value in a boom-to-bust cycle in less than a month. It dragged Futu into the limelight along with the largest no-commission online broker Robinhood, when Li's customers were barred from buying additional shares in GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings. Even though the suspension was eased within 24 hours, the episode drew an uncomfortable comparison with Robinhood, which sells customers' online orders to high-frequency brokers or market makers like Citadel Securities. Li, founder of Futu, had envisioned creating China's Charles Schwab when he established the online broker in 2012.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

"We are not like [Robinhood] because they sell order flows in exchange for letting customers trade for free," Li said in an interview with South China Morning Post in Shenzhen. "That's not a business [model] that we are getting involved in, at least for now."

Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua poses for a picture at the company's head office in Shenzhen on December 9, 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang

Futu is the biggest in a new crop of stockbrokers in China that exist 100 per cent online, eschewing the type of bricks-and-mortar trading halls and viewing galleries frequented by the nation's legions of pensioner investors. The number of China's share-trading accounts ballooned to 178 million in December, according to China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, making this the world's eighth-largest cluster of people behind Nigeria's population.

"Online stock trading in China topped the world in 2018 with 31 per cent of the market, showing the steadily rising demand of investors using online channels for their transactions," according to First Shanghai Securities' analyst Li Jinglin, in a January 22 report. "Compared with traditional brokerages with bricks-and-mortar shops, online brokers that focus on online trading have improved efficiency, relatively lower commission rates and fees after they cut their overheads, and they are better able to win over loyal customers with their cost advantage."

Headquarter of Futu Holdings in Shenzhen on December 9, 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang

Comprising mostly millennials who came of age in 2000 or even some Gen Z traders born in the 21st century, these young customers prefer simple, do-it-yourself systems that let them trade from the convenience of their ubiquitous smartphones. Lower transaction fees were also a big plus, encouraging more traders to get in and out of positions more frequently, even with smaller wins.

"The simplicity of our service enables us to cater to all levels of customers, whether they are beginners, or experienced investors who require more in-depth features and analysis," Li said at his head office on Yuehai Street, one of China's wealthiest neighbourhoods measured by gross domestic product.

The street, cutting through the Nanshan district in the heart of what is dubbed "China's Silicon Valley," is the marquee address for the technology industry, home to such home-grown champions as Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Tencent Holdings and the drone maker DJI.

A night view of Nanshan district in Shenzhen, with Tencent Holdings' building in the centre, on October 7, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

The simplicity of the model served Li well, helping Futu chalk up 10.4 million user accounts as of September 30, 10 times larger than Tiger Brokers - backed by one of China's largest smartphone makers Xiaomi - with 1 million user accounts at the end of November.

Futu's commission is 0.05 per cent, with the minimum amount set at HK$50 (US$6.4) except for new users in certain periods, compared with 0.03 per cent in commission fees plus 0.03 per cent platform fees by Tiger Brokers, and 0.25 per cent by Huatai International with a minimum amount of HK$100.

A decade earlier, when Li had just struck out on his own, stockbroking was a different business. Dominated by brokerages affiliated with large state-owned banks, the industry was a tightly regulated market heavily ring-fenced by rules to damp price swings, prevent capital flight and provide the population a one-way bet for ever higher prices.

It was also a business that was in no rush to innovate. Investors domiciled in mainland China, collectively sitting on the world's largest currency reserves, had few avenues for trading offshore due to the nation's tightly controlled capital accounts. Until a cross-border investment channel called the Connect was established with Hong Kong in 2014, they could not trade any of the Chinese companies listed on the city's exchange, from state companies such as China Mobile Limited to tech champions such as Tencent. Trading of US-listed stocks was off-limits.

Such was the market situation that drew Li, who turns 44 this year, to abandon a promising career in what would become China's most valuable company to strike out on his own.

Li, who studied computer science, joined Tencent in 2000, two years after graduating from Hunan University in central China. His English name Leaf is a homophone of his Chinese name in his native Changsha dialect.

Joining the then start-up, Li worked alongside Tencent's founder Pony Ma Huateng, helping to develop the QQ messaging service that helped to connect people from far-flung regions around China. QQ, still in use today by 600 million active users every month, would turn out to be one of Tencent's most successful products. After two years of working on QQ, Li was promoted to head a division at Tencent charged with creating video content.

Tencent went public in 2004, raising HK$1.79 billion in an initial public offering on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company's shares have jumped almost 200 times since going public, valuing Tencent at HK$7.08 trillion as the sixth-largest publicly traded company on earth.

As a middle-ranking manager and one of the earliest employees - he was staff No. 18 - Li was rewarded with share options that turned into instant wealth. Tencent's listing in Hong Kong also gave Li an early peek at how the stock market worked, giving him first-hand experience of investing across different currencies and markets, as well as having to navigate different regulatory requirements.

Frustrated with the prevailing stockbrokerage services that were cumbersome, expensive and inefficient, Li struck out to develop his own trading platform. He wanted to create a Chinese version of Charles Schwab, the pioneer of electronic trading platforms, discount brokers and no-fee trading that is now the world's third-largest asset manager behind BlackRock and Vanguard.

He left Tencent in 2008 to focus on his venture, picking the date - four days after Valentine's Day - of his eighth anniversary as his last day at the company, according to his blog. He had not even told his parents about his resignation, causing them to wonder if he had been fired for misconduct, he wrote.

The early days were hard, as he struggled to raise capital and to navigate the underdeveloped market for online stockbroking.

"If I was given another chance, I may not choose to start my own business," Li said. "That's not to say I regret becoming an entrepreneur, but many things were far more difficult than I originally thought."

Three years would go by, before his product was ready to launch. For Futu to progress from vision to reality, Li said he had Tencent to thank, both for eight years of working in one of China's largest technology companies, and for its financial backing.

The viewing gallery of a typical stockbroking firm in Shanghai on August 2, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China uses green to denote losses and declines, using red colour to represent gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE

"Most people lack the ability to believe, especially the ability to believe in the future ... Many people believe it after they see it happen," he said, adding that his experience at Tencent made it "very easy" for him to believe the future.

Tencent also became one of the earliest investors in Li's start-up. China's largest publicly traded company is now Futu's second-largest shareholder, owning 18.9 per cent of its class A shares an 25.9 per cent of Class B shares.

Futu is the largest of a new crop of online brokerages that embraced the constantly changing needs of their users. Besides Xiaomi-backed Tiger Brokers, Ant Group - an affiliate of this newspaper's owner Alibaba Group Holding - also has an investment in Snowball Securities.

Online brokers have disrupted the traditional brokerage segment over the years, benefiting from a surge in direct financing. China recorded double-digit growth in the number of securities apps users between December 2016 and July 2020, according to iMedia Research.

SCMP Graphics

Fintech institutions - those technology behemoths that are venturing into financial services, like Ant Group, Xiaomi and Tencent itself - will record a bigger growth as the trading volume of global capital markets grows, while people increasingly accept online trading amid technology development, said First Securities' Li.

A lower growth of new users, lower-than-expected market activities and possibly tighter regulation could pose risks for Futu, the analyst said.

"Online brokers have the advantage in costs, so traditional brokers will lose their competence if they don't diversify their businesses," Futu's founder said. "Their brand franchise, experience and the accumulation of human relations should be what they must focus on."

Futu now employs more than 1,300 around the world. Its stock has risen 15-fold since its 2019 initial public offering in New York, valuing the company at US$24.5 billion, about a fifth the capitalisation of Charles Schwab, founded half a century ago in 1971. The company's own fund, Futu Money Plus, managed more than HK$10 billion in capital at the end of 2020.

GameStop's journey from boom to bust took less than a month. SCMP Graphics

The company is making a push into the Singapore, using the country as its stepping stone to tap Southeast Asia, allowing Chinese investors to trade the region's stocks.

Futu's growth has turned Li into China's 66th-weathiest billionaire, according to Bloomberg, estimating his fortunes at US$9.3 billion through a 40-per cent stake in Futu, making him the stockbroking industry's 11th-richest broker.

Recriminations continue in the United States over the GameStop mania, with Robinhood's 34-year-old chief executive Vlad Tenev being called to testify to the US Congress this week about the temporary trading restriction placed on the stock. Thankfully for Li, Futu is spared the scrutiny.

"Futu is actively communicating with upstream channels to enhance trading channel capacity," Li said two weeks ago when the Chinese broker had to follow its US dealers in restricting transactions, adding that the company will continue to vet new customers before opening accounts and increase risk alerts to users. "We are also planning a new round of capacity expansion in the Hong Kong market to ensure customers' orders are processed quickly and smoothly."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Is this the end of Texas’s Wild West electricity market?

    When the Texas electric grid crashed this week, fingers pointed faster than guns at a Wild West shootout. The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s grid, clarified that frozen natural gas pipelines and power plants were really at fault. In 1999, Texas joined more than a dozen other states in “deregulating” its electricity system, meaning that it switched from a monopoly power provider to a marketplace of competing power plants and retail utilities.

  • The Latest: Osaka takes 1st set of Australian Open final

    Naomi Osaka has taken the opening set of the Australian Open final against Jennifer Brady by a 6-4 score. Osaka pulled out to a 3-1 lead with a love break with the help of two double-faults from Brady. At 4-all, Brady used an on-the-run lob winner that she punctuated by waving her arms to request more noise from the crowd to earn a break point.

  • 3 years after George Clooney sold his tequila brand for a billion dollars, people are calling out Kendall Jenner for launching her own tequila company

    Some say Kendall Jenner has no right to get into the tequila industry because she's not Mexican, but she's hardly the first celebrity to do it.

  • U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

    The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

  • Tacos, tequila and a DJ in a treehouse: Welcome to Wynwood’s new spot for nightlife

    At this new outdoor garden in Wynwood, tacos and tequila will flow.

  • 16 photos show how Disney World's Cinderella Castle has changed throughout the years

    Since Disney World opened in 1971, Cinderella Castle has become a landmark of the Orlando, Florida, theme park.

  • Top progressive Democrat warns Biden against a 'Cold War' with China and playing 'chicken' with Iran on nuclear deal

    Rep. Ro Khanna, an influential progressive calling for a human rights-centered US foreign policy, told Insider about the Biden administration's moves.

  • 6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

    The six suspended officers have been suspended with pay, the US Capitol Police department said this week.

  • AOC announces that she's raised $2 million for Texas relief efforts in under 24 hours

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised over $2 million for Texas relief efforts in under 24 hours, her office told Yahoo News on Friday. Early Thursday evening, Ocasio-Cortez encouraged her 12.4 million Twitter followers to donate money to five Texas charities in the wake of a deadly winter storm.

  • Kamala Harris is in contract to sell her $800,000 San Francisco condo

    The vice president bought the one-bedroom loft for $489,000 in 2004, when she was San Francisco's district attorney.

  • Trump repeats election claims in interviews, is unchallenged

    In the first television interviews of his post-presidency, Donald Trump repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him 10 times — each instance unprompted and unchallenged. Trump emerged this week for interviews with Fox News Channel, Newsmax and One America News Network tied to the death of Rush Limbaugh. Each network actively appeals to Trump's base conservative audience.

  • 'Kimye' is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

    Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West Friday after 6 1/2 years of marriage, court records show. Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the children and her filing states the couple have a prenuptial agreement that will determine how their assets will be divided. The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

  • Disney World is giving Cinderella Castle, Tower of Terror, and other attractions makeovers for the theme park's 50th anniversary

    Most of the decoration changes are temporary, though Disney World says Spaceship Earth's makeover will be permanent.

  • Ivanka Trump has no plans to challenge Marco Rubio for Senate in Florida in 2022

    Ivanka Trump moved to Florida after leaving the White House, fueling speculation she would run for office there. She will not run against Marco Rubio.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says she was 'expected to dress up' for Zoom interviews while her male costars would wear 'whatever they wanted'

    The 25-year-old actress said she felt pressured to "look her best" while Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey had more freedom with their style.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Number of Migrant Families Arriving from Mexico Hits Pre-Pandemic Levels

    The number of migrant families illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has risen to levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 7,260 people crossing the border as families during the month of January, an amount comparable to December 2019, according to Border Patrol statistics. Over 5,000 unaccompanied minors were arrested in January, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. This despite a warning from Biden administration officials that migrants should not make the journey to the U.S. Border towns in southern U.S. states are seeing an increase in the number of migrants, some of whom are arrested by Border Patrol but released into the towns because of crowding at holding facilities. The U.S. is also having difficulty returning families to Mexico, because of a recently-passed law that mandates migrant families to remain in government-run shelters. Once those shelters reach capacity, Mexico can refuse to accept migrant families scheduled for deportation by the U.S. Additionally, some migrants are crossing into the U.S. because of perceived looser immigration policies implemented by the Biden administration. President Biden has reversed some Trump administration policies, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy ordering asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the U.S. “We came now in part because of the law change,” Dennis Chaveco Velazquez, a Cuban asylum seeker, told the Journal. Velazquez and Diana Cruz Batan crossed into Mexico in 2019 while Diana was pregnant. Both spent 14 months in Ciudad Acuña on the Mexico-Texas border before crossing into the U.S., along with their now nine-month-old daughter. While immigration law code has not been changed since Biden assumed office, the administration proposed a sweeping reform bill on Thursday that would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants present in the U.S. before 2021. Migrants would become eligible for a five-year residency, after which they could apply for a green card and become a citizen within eight years total.

  • U.S. Democrat opposes Biden budget pick Tanden, risking confirmation and complicating agenda

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Friday he opposes President Joe Biden's nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her chances of getting the job and introducing a new obstacle for the Democrats' agenda. Biden told reporters he did not intend to pull the nomination. "I think we're gonna find the votes to get her confirmed," Biden said.

  • Biden administration designates Russian ship as helping to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    The Biden administration on Friday identified a Russian ship and a company it believes are helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the entities had already been sanctioned by the Trump administration and the project's opponents in Congress said the move would do little to halt work on it. The State Department said in a report to Congress that the Russian ship, the Fortuna, and its owner, KVT-RUS, had been designated, a process that starts new sanctions, two lawmakers said. Both entities had been sanctioned by former President Donald Trump on his last full day in office last month for helping to build the natural gas pipeline to bring Russian gas to Europe via Germany.