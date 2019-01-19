Tencent's Biggest Social Rival Sets Its Sights on WeChat

Tencent's (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) WeChat is the largest mobile messaging app in China, with 1.08 billion monthly active users (MAUs). It's also a growing ecosystem of over a million "mini programs" that let users make mobile payments, order food and tickets, hail rides, play games, and perform other tasks without ever leaving the app.

That massive social platform makes Tencent one of the dominant tech companies in China. However, Tencent's fastest growing rival in the social networking market, ByteDance, recently launched its own social networking app to challenge WeChat.

There young women take a selfie at a party. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Trying to "pull a Snapchat" on Tencent

ByteDance's Duoshan is a chat app that lets users communicate via text messages and stickers, as well as images and videos that disappear after 72 hours. On its own, Duoshan doesn't seem like a major threat to WeChat.

However, Duoshan is tethered to ByteDance's flagship app Duoyin (known as TikTok overseas), the viral lip-syncing short video app with over 500 million MAUs. Duoshan lets users log in with their Duoyin accounts, making it a social expansion of that massive video platform. That integration could cause younger users, who often favor ByteDance's Gen Z-oriented apps over WeChat, to use Duoshan as their main messaging app.

In other words, ByteDance is trying to disrupt Tencent in the same way Snap (NYSE: SNAP) lured teen users away from Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). Facebook survived that assault by cloning Snapchat's most popular features in Instagram, but Tencent doesn't own any apps that resonate with teen users as much as Instagram.

Instead, Tencent's "answer" to Duoyin is Weishi, a short video app it launched in 2013. The app hit 45 million active users the following year, but its growth peaked and Tencent rebooted the app as a Duoyin clone last year. Tencent hasn't disclosed any active user numbers for Weishi, but it likely has a much smaller user base than Duoyin.

A young woman records a video on her smartphone. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Yet Duoyin only represents one of the ways ByteDance can hurt Tencent. ByteDance's ecosystem also includes the news aggregator platform Jinri Toutiao, which reaches over 200 million daily active users (DAUs), and the video platform Xigua, which has over 100 million MAUs. It also owns the growing content creation platform Huoshan. In theory, Duoshan could unite all those platforms under a single social umbrella -- which would represent a serious threat to WeChat.