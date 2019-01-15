Tencent's WeChat Evolves Into a Virtual Assistant

Tencent's (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) WeChat is the most popular mobile messaging app in China, with 1.08 billion monthly active users. It's also a platform for more than a million "mini programs," which provide services from over 200 industries to 200 million daily active users.

These programs let WeChat users order food, hail rides, buy products, make payments, and perform other tasks without ever leaving the app. That expanding portfolio of services lets Tencent own a mobile app "store" without controlling a major smartphone OS like iOS or Android.

A smart speaker with a couple in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

However, Tencent recently revealed even bigger ambitions for WeChat. It's expanding the platform with Xiaowei, an Alexa-like voice assistant that links to WeChat's mini programs and Tencent's other services -- including Tencent Music, food delivery platform Meituan Dianping, ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing, and bike-sharing service Mobike.

Tencent also plans to tether Xiaowei to myriad connected devices, including cars, smart speakers, industrial machines, and other Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets. Tencent hasn't revealed a release date for Xiaowei yet, but the assistant could significantly widen its moat against tech rivals Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).

Why Tencent needs Xiaowei

WeChat's MAUs rose 10.5% annually to 1.08 billion last quarter, but its sequential growth of 2.3% indicates that its growth is peaking. The Chinese government also recently reported that smartphone shipments in China tumbled 15.5% in 2018.

To address this imminent slowdown in the smartphone market, Tencent needs fresh ways to squeeze more revenue from its existing users. That's why it launched its mini programs platform in early 2017. Tencent recently said that it will monetize these programs with in-app ads, which should bolster the online advertising business, which generated a fifth of its revenue last quarter.

But Tencent isn't the only tech giant with mini programs and a virtual assistant. Baidu, which controls 70% of China's online search market, launched mini programs for its Baidu app last year. It's also been expanding its virtual assistant, DuerOS, to smart speakers and other connected devices.

Baidu recently stated that its mini programs had 150 million MAUs, and that DuerOS had an installed base of over 200 million devices. Those formidable figures, along with Baidu's dominance of the driverless market with Project Apollo, could box Tencent's WeChat into a corner.