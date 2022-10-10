Tencent-Backed Airwallex Retains $5.5 Billion Value With Funding

(Bloomberg) -- Payment platform startup Airwallex has raised $100 million in an extension of its series E funding round while keeping its previous valuation amid current market volatility.

Australian industry superannuation fund HostPlus and a North American pension fund participated in the extension along with existing investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Airwallex said in a statement Tuesday. The company was able to maintain its valuation at $5.5 billion, according to the statement, which didn’t identify the pension fund.

Other existing investors in the round extension were 1835i Ventures, Hermitage Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China and Square Peg. The new funds propelled Airwallex’s total funding to more than $900 million as it continues to boost global growth.

Airwallex had been in talks with prospective investors including payments giant Visa Inc. as it was seeking to raise from $100 million to $150 million, Bloomberg News reported in July. The company is considering an initial public offering as soon as 2024, people familiar with the matter have said.

Founded in 2015 by the owners of a coffee shop in Melbourne, Australia, Airwallex provides services including cross-border end-to-end payments and collection solutions for customers. It has more than 1,000 employees in 19 offices in countries including China, Australia, Japan, the US and the UK, according to its website.

The company has hired Morgan Stanley investment banker Justin Yek as it continues to expand, Bloomberg News reported last month.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.