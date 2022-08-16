Tencent-Backed Giants Dive on $24 Billion Meituan Sale Talk

Charlotte Yang and Coco Liu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s biggest investees plummeted after Reuters reported the social media giant intends to sell all or much of its $24 billion stake in food delivery giant Meituan to appease Beijing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The social media giant has engaged financial advisors in recent months on ways to execute the sale of a roughly 17% stake, Reuters reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Meituan slid more than 9% in Hong Kong, while video service Kuaishou Technology fell more than 4% and Bilibili Inc. dipped 2.5%. In New York, e-commerce player Pinduoduo Inc. slipped about 3%.

Beijing since late 2020 has worked to curb the influence of tech industry leaders from Tencent to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The two companies exert enormous sway over the Chinese internet economy through part-ownership of hundreds of startups and publicly traded firms. Tencent controlled 606 billion yuan ($89.2 billion) of listed company investments as of March.

The WeChat operator last year began disclosing plans to sell shares in investees such as e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. and Southeast Asia’s Sea Ltd. That in turn spurred speculation it would soon consider paring stakes in other firms such as Meituan and PDD.

“The real fundamental impact of such divestments are usually minimal because business relationships are retained, but there may be short-term pressure not just on Meituan’s share price but also on Tencent’s other investees across the tech industry in China and globally,” said Vey-Sern Ling, a managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.

Tencent is likely to report its first-ever quarterly revenue decline when it reports earnings Wednesday.

China’s social media and gaming behemoth is grappling with a deepening downturn in the world’s No. 2 economy, the product of a worsening property slump and arbitrary coronavirus lockdowns from Shanghai to Shenzhen. Arch-rival Alibaba this month also reported its first quarterly revenue drop on record, but the results were better than feared.

The country’s giant internet industry has made peace with a new era of sedate growth, shifting its focus to profitability over a market-grab after Beijing’s sweeping crackdown wiped more than $1 trillion off their combined market value in 2021.

Beijing remains a headache for Tencent. Although regulators resumed approving new games in April after a months-long hiatus intended to curb addiction, China’s premier developer has yet to win a nod for a single title this year. For now, Tencent is still counting on aging cash cows like Honor of Kings to spur growth for its most lucrative business, while it fights newer mobile hits like Genshin Impact and Diablo Immortal.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

The potential selldown of Tencent’s 19% stake in Meituan, as reported by Reuters on Aug. 16, may affect the range and prices of the payment, marketing and cloud services which Tencent provides to Meituan beyond 2023. For the next 16 months until then, Meituan looks likely to remain able to leverage on these services under a 2021-23 contract with Tencent. The selldown shouldn’t come as a surprise given earlier moves by Tencent to monetize its stakes in entities such as JD.com and Sea.

- Catherine Lim, analyst

Click here for the research.

It’s unclear from the Reuters report when Tencent might begin to actually unload stock in its investees. But investors are on edge after a selloff that’s wiped 26% off the Hang Seng Tech Index this year.

Tencent is likely to sell its Meituan stake through block trades, which typically take a day or two to complete, Reuters reported, citing sources. Representatives for the company declined to comment, while Meituan spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“If the report is true, the selling pressure on Meituan is enormous, as Tencent may exit all of its holdings via a block trade,” said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. “There could be more selling of its investees to ease the regulatory pressure.”

(Updates with PDD’s shares and chart from the second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity, BlackRock Cut Fintech Giant Ant’s Valuation Further

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech giant Ant Group Co.’s valuation was trimmed again by global investors who bought private shares ahead of its suspended initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat B

  • Is This Competitor Coming for MercadoLibre Stock?

    The reopening headwind affected every company in the e-commerce industry, including MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). MercadoLibre has been an e-commerce powerhouse. MercadoLibre's success is remarkable since even the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon -- despite its success in many regions, including North America and Europe -- couldn't match its smaller peer in Latin America.

  • No China Stimulus Good Enough for Stocks Fixated on Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China is ramping up efforts to revive its economy and boost market confidence. But, stock investors preoccupied with the damage inflicted by the nation’s strict Covid-Zero strategy aren’t buying it.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing

  • Peloton announces series of layoffs, closures, and price hikes

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Peloton's announcement regarding layoffs, store closures, and price hikes as it moves towards selling devices that customers can assemble themselves.

  • H&M Back to China’s Tmall After Cancellation Over Xinjiang

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail giant Hennes & Mauritz AB returned to Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall more than a year after it was removed as part of a broader boycott of the Swedish company for its comments about Xinjiang cotton.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Sear

  • Masayoshi Son’s Rough Week Is Capped By Elliott Selling SoftBank

    (Bloomberg) -- In a stretch of difficult years, Masayoshi Son has had a particularly rough week. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sJust eight days after SoftBank Group Corp. reported

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Apple, Amazon, Tencent, ZipRecruiter, Compass

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines several trending stocks making moves in after-hours trading, including Berkshire Hathaway increasing its stakes in Amazon and Apple.

  • Report: Sixers to open season in Boston vs. Celtics on October 18

    The Philadelphia 76ers will open the 2022-23 season in Boston to take on the Celtics on October 18.

  • Frontier plans capacity ramp-up in bet on recession-wary American travelers

    Frontier Group Holdings Inc is targeting capacity growth of up to 20% through the decade, Chief Executive Barry Biffle told Reuters, as the budget airline pushes to take a bigger share of the U.S. leisure travel market from rivals amid a weakening economy. From 2024, the Colorado-based carrier is aiming to increase capacity, or the number of seats it offers, by between 10% and 20% a year as it seeks to position itself as America's budget airline after the recent collapse of a deal to merge with rival Spirit Airlines. JetBlue Airways Corp prevailed over Frontier after a months-long bidding war.

  • Having Trouble Spotting When to Sell? The Technicals Can Help

    There are scores of books on how and when to buy stocks, but very few discuss the same for selling stocks. Another market timing tool that is logical in its approach and easy to construct and maintain is the "last hour" indicator. A technical analyst by the name of Stan Weinstein introduced this indicator in 1979.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will

  • HubSpot is considering subleasing parts of its Cambridge HQ

    Sales and marketing software maker Hubspot is exploring subleasing opportunities in "various areas" of its Davenport building in Cambridge, its CFO said.

  • Zoom stock slashed by Citi amid 'new hurdles to sustaining growth'

    Citi doesn't like what it sees ahead of Zoom's Aug. 22 earnings report.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

    The Scion Asset Management boss slashed his stock portfolio from 11 holdings to just one, cutting its value from $165 million to $3.3 million.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • A new bull market for stocks has begun. Here are the 3 technical signals that prove it.

    "The technical conditions of this market appear ripe for the start of a new bull market rather than a retest," LPL's Jeffrey Buchbinder said.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • Crypto Lender Celsius On Pace to Run Out of Cash by October

    The bankrupt crypto firm is also short of $2.8 billion in crypto assets, the court filing reveals.