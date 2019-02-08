Tencent Buys Stake In Another U.S. Social Network -- Reddit

When Chinese tech giant Tencent (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) became Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) biggest shareholder in late 2017, it was considered an unusual move for Tencent, since it focused most of its overseas investments in video game makers and other tech companies. It was also ironic, since Snapchat isn't censored like Tencent's WeChat, the top mobile messaging app in China with 1.08 billion monthly active users (MAUs).

Over the past 12 months Snap has shed 40% of its value, making it not only unusual but also a potentially poor long-term investment for Tencent.

Despite that investment lesson, Tencent now plans to lead a new Series D funding round for Reddit, the social news forum plagued by controversy over the past decade. Reddit is hoping to raise up to $300 million and achieve a post-money valuation of $3 billion, up from a valuation of $2 billion in July 2017.

How fast is Reddit growing?

Reddit has over 330 million MAUs visiting its 150,000 Subreddits. It claimed that it reached 1.4 billion video views per month last December, representing a 40% increase from just two months earlier.

Reddit also started to sell cost-per-click ads, cost-per-impression ads, promoted posts, and video ads. Its revenue surpassed $100 million in 2018, according to CNBC, fueled by a 22% jump in engagement and 30% increase in total views. However, Reddit's heavy dependence on venture capital suggests that it isn't profitable, and its workforce of roughly 350 is based in pricey San Francisco.

Tencent will reportedly invest $150 million in Reddit, which would make it one of the social platform's top stakeholders. Publisher Condé Nast acquired a majority stake in 2006, and that stake now belongs to its parent company, Advance Publications. Reddit still operates independently from both companies.

Reddit has repeatedly struggled to moderate its freewheeling forums, which have often been breeding grounds for racist, misogynistic, and homophobic content. Both former CEO Ellen Pao and current CEO Steve Huffman have been criticized for their attempts to clean up the platform -- Pao tried to quarantine offensive Subreddits, while Huffman secretly edited user comments.

Despite those challenges, Reddit has been mulling an IPO since late 2017. Financial support from Tencent, which has backed a long list of IPOs in recent years, could help Reddit achieve that goal.