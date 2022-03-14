Tencent Faces Record Fine Over WeChat Payments, WSJ Says

Zheping Huang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. faces a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated money-laundering rules, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China found Tencent’s payments platform had allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes such as gambling, the newspaper reported. WeChat Pay was also judged non-compliant with other rules that required Tencent to identify users and merchants transacting on the platform, the Journal said.

A probe into potential money-laundering would open a new front in Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on the internet industry, an effort that’s already wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in arenas from ride-hailing and e-commerce to online education. Tencent itself has thus far mostly escaped formal regulatory action. Unlike rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan, the WeChat operator hasn’t yet been the direct target of any government probe.

A Tencent spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tencent’s investment arm could be impacted as President Xi Jinping’s administration grows wary of what it deems a “disorderly expansion of capital,” while WeChat has drawn scrutiny from regulators for building an enclosed internet ecosystem that spans everything from e-commerce to short videos and online payments. Last year, the country’s technology overseer warned internet firms to stop blocking rival services, prompting WeChat to start allowing external links to apps run by the likes of Alibaba and ByteDance.

Under recently established regulations, Tencent is required to restructure its fintech business under a financial holdings company much like Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. But the connection between WeChat Pay and the rest of Tencent’s finance division could make the separation, which executives have said would have minimal impact on operations, more complicated.

Tencent’s shares extended losses to trade as much as 10.3% lower in afternoon trading.

(Updates with additional background)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hog Herds and Poultry Are Getting Even More Expensive to Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Global prices of soybean meal, a key component of animal feed, climbed to the highest in more than seven years as Argentina suspended export registrations for meal and oil on talk of a pending increase in taxes, yet another sign of countries moving to protect their domestic market. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring Robr

  • Rio Makes $2.7 Billion Bid to Take Over Turquoise Hill

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has offered to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. for $2.7 billion in attempt to gain control of a giant copper mine it’s developing in Mongolia. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as

  • CDPQ Appoints Saurabh Agarwal as Managing Director for India

    (Bloomberg) -- Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec has appointed Saurabh Agarwal managing director for India, as the Canadian pension manager looks to invest more in Asia’s third largest economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire

  • SoftBank sold $1 billion Coupang stake

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang, a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm's holdings. Vision Fund sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Friday, leaving the investor with 461.2 million shares remaining. SoftBank sold Coupang shares worth $1.69 billion for $29.69 each in September.

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • Marilyn Manson Accuser Files Amended Lawsuit Detailing Alleged Sexual Assault

    Singer's former assistant Ashley Walters also claims Manson's lawyers threatened her with "retaliatory legal action" if she participated in Evan Rachel Wood's Phoenix Rising doc

  • Helmetta 'abused its discretion' in rejecting development plan, court rules

    A NJ appellate court upheld a Superior Court ruling that reversed the borough's denial of a plan to construct 70 age restricted homes on High Street.

  • Dov Charney Files for Bankruptcy as Standard General Payment Looms

    The American Apparel founder is still locking horns with the hedge fund he once saw as his C-suite savior.

  • Rust armourer claims Alec Baldwin ignored gun safety rules ‘against all common sense’

    Baldwin, 63, submitted an arbitration filing last week which stated his contract protected him from indemnification over the tragic shooting

  • Updated: Lawsuits accuse downtown developer Sudha Tokala of kitchen equipment theft, fraud

    Tokala says she’s not responsible for the charges and doesn’t have the equipment. “Somebody took my identity and did that.”

  • Advocates can access Woodland nursing home to investigate abuse, NJ judge rules

    Disability Rights New Jersey said they were met with threats and intimidation when they sought to investigate resident abuse at Woodland nursing home.