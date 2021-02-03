Tencent fires 100 employees, blacklists 37 firms in anti-graft campaign

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
Updated

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday named 37 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts and said it has fired more than 100 staff over embezzlement and bribery incidents.

Tencent, China's biggest social media and video games company, said in a social media post that it had reported 40 employees to authorities since it started an anti-graft campaign in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In one case, an employee in its game publishing division sought benefits for outside parties and obtained kickbacks from them, Tencent said in the name and shame post.

Chinese tech companies have doubled down on corruption investigations in recent years, as their valuations and profiles have soared following a tech boom in the country.

The arrest of a senior Alibaba Group Holding Ltd executive in 2018 indicated that a years-long anti-graft drive spearheaded by President Xi Jinping would not spare the country's web titans. Yang Weidong, the president of Alibaba's video streaming service Youkou, stepped down before he was given a seven-year jail sentence.

China's tech companies have since provided regular updates on their anti-corruption measures.

Tencent said on Wednesday it would stick to a "zero tolerance" policy towards unethical behaviour.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; editing by Jane Wardell)

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • ‘This is what President Biden wants us to do’: Schumer moving forward with Democrats-only Covid-relief bill

    'We'd be mired in the Covid crisis for years,' Schumer says of GOP proposal

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPPelosi says there will be heightened security for lawmakers traveling to and from D.C.Rise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Biden White House clashes with media after asking for pre-written questions

    White House spokesperson argued that asking what questions were bound to come up was part of effort to offer thorough responses and avoid dodging questions during briefings

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Newsmax host walks out during chaotic interview with MyPillow guy

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's wild conspiracy theories about the presidential election forced Newsmax host Bob Sellers to walk out of their on-air interview in frustration on Tuesday. The interview was seemingly intended to be about the fact that Twitter suspended both Lindell's personal account and MyPillow's company account because he was using them to spread the conspiracy theories, but, perhaps unsurprisingly, Lindell similarly attempted to use his appearance on the broadcast for the same purposes, claiming to have evidence about voting machine tampering. Sellers quickly shut that down and tried to get the exchange back on track, but Lindell continued ranting, although it is difficult to tell what, exactly, he was saying as he and Sellers talked over each other. Eventually, Sellers gave up and walked off set. When former President Donald Trump and his allies first began pushing their unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, Newsmax segments played a significant role in amplifying some of the theories, but they have since cooled off. There's speculation the pro-Trump network has changed its tune at least partly because of the threat of Dominion, the company behind the voting machines Lindell refers to, filing defamation lawsuits. Dominion don't play. MyPillow CEO comes on and starts spouting conspiracy theorists about the machines, and Newsmax immediately cuts him off and corrects him with a script defending the machines and the company! The argument grows so heated that one host walks off. https://t.co/AdoHwzlTOR — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 2, 2021 More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPPelosi says there will be heightened security for lawmakers traveling to and from D.C.Rise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • ‘Let them take you to court’: Biden dares GOP to obstruct him

    The White House hopes the unprecedented blitz of executive actions will help build momentum for its Covid-19 rescue package.

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • SpaceX prototype rocket explodes on landing in Texas

    The Starship prototype rocket being developed by SpaceX has crashed on landing in Boca Chica, Texas. This was the second prototype in succession to do so, its predecessor also exploded on hitting the ground following a test flight in December. Despite the rocket being destroyed, SpaceX deemed the flight a success. It reached an altitude of 6.2 miles before starting on its descent. “We had, again, another great flight up ... we’ve just got to work on that landing a little bit,” said SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker. The stainless-steel prototypes are the early versions of a rocket that Elon Musk’s company plans to use to take up to 100 people at a time to Mars or the moon.

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • Recovered COVID patients likely protected for at least six months, study finds

    Almost all people previously infected with COVID-19 have high levels of antibodies for at least six months that are likely to protect them from reinfection with the disease, results of a major UK study showed on Wednesday. Scientists said the study, which measured levels of previous COVID-19 infection in populations across Britain, as well as how long antibodies persisted in those infected, should provide some reassurance that swift cases of reinfection will be rare. "The vast majority of people retain detectable antibodies for at least six months after infection with the coronavirus," said Naomi Allen, a professor and chief scientist at the UK Biobank, where the study was carried out.

  • Aspen’s Bustling Arts and Culture Scene Thrives Amid the Pandemic

    According to AD100 designer Rodman Primack, who recently set up shop in the town: “Design thinking actually created modern Aspen and its great music and art institutions”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest