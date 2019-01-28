Tencent Holding (TCEHY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tencent Holding (TCEHY) closed at $43.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TCEHY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 20, 2019. In that report, analysts expect TCEHY to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.34 billion, up 21.4% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TCEHY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.62% higher within the past month. TCEHY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TCEHY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.03, which means TCEHY is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TCEHY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY)



