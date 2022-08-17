Tencent’s Huanhe allows NFT refunds, halts further sales

Good Morning America

When Paige West decided to scale back the amount of effort she was putting into her corporate job, she joined growing workplace trend known as "quiet quitting." For West, the urge to focus more on her work-life balance and give less to her job came during the coronavirus pandemic, when she, like many workers around the globe, began working remotely from home. "I was really struggling with just the idea of a 9 to 5, especially when COVID hit and we were all working from home," said West.