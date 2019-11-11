Are Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we'll look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tencent Music Entertainment Group:

0.082 = CN¥3.4b ÷ (CN¥49b - CN¥7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an ROCE of 8.2%.

Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ROCE is around the 9.6% average reported by the Entertainment industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can see in the image below how Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:TME Past Revenue and Net Income, November 11th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has total assets of CN¥49b and current liabilities of CN¥7.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Tencent Music Entertainment Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.