Tencent Music Plans Hong Kong Debut as Soon as Next Week

Pei Li
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group is pressing ahead with its Hong Kong listing plans with a goal to start trading in the Asian financial hub as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-based company, whose shares already trade in New York, is working with advisers on the preparations for its second listing, the people said. Marketing activities could start as early as in the coming days, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the listing including timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for Tencent Music didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tencent Music in March said it plans to pursue a secondary listing in Hong Kong, joining a flurry of Chinese firms seeking alternative listing as escalating Sino-US tensions fuel delisting risks. The listing in the Asian financial hub would be by way of introduction, meaning it won’t sell new shares or raise money.

Tencent Music raised about $1.07 billion in a US initial public offering in 2018. Shares of Tencent Music have tumbled by about 31% this year, giving it a market value of about $8 billion.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Australia says high staff illness rates hampering capacity, lifting fares

    Virgin Australia has been unable to provide enough domestic capacity to meet demand, which is tracking above 2019 levels because of high illness rates among staff, its chief executive said on Wednesday. "It is people capacity, not aircraft capacity," Virgin Chief Executive Jayne Hrdlicka said of the problems at a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference. Capacity constraints made it "inevitable" that ticket prices remain a bit higher than normal for a while, she said.

  • Gold Steady After US Inflation Spurs Biggest Drop in Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped below $1,700 an ounce after closing down the most in two months in the wake of higher-than-expected US inflation data.Bullion ended 1.3% lower on Tuesday after the consumer-price index figures were released. It had been on an upward trend this month before the inflation data surprised markets. Economists had expected the CPI to rise 8.1% in August from a year earlier, but the actual figure was 8.3%, prompting stocks to plummet and the dollar and Treasury yields to sur

  • Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business

    Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on Tuesday said it would launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally over the next three years, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for two-wheelers by the 2040s. The Wall Street Journal, citing managing officer Yoshihige Nomura, later reported that Honda was considering taking the electric motorcycle unit public.

  • Queen's death renews interest in UK memorabilia in Hong Kong

    The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked a wave of nostalgia and renewed interest in British memorabilia in Hong Kong, which for 156 years had lived under the British crown until its return to China in 1997. "I used to feel the queen was a God-like ever-lasting figure,” said So, who purchased a commemorative silver coin that had been issued to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. For many in the Chinese city, emotions still linger toward British rule of Hong Kong.

  • Google Turns to Potato Chips to Promote Pixel 7 Phones in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavored potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.Google launched the first version of the campaign last year to publicize its Tensor processor -- the first of its kind designed in-house and the product of four years of development. The snacks were an immediate hit, and this year’s reprise offers 2,000 people the chance to grab a bag via a lottery.A ch

  • Oil Steadies as US Restocking Plan Counters Roaring Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as a possible US plan to refill emergency crude reserves offset the drag from a stronger dollar and an industry report that pointed to a hefty increase in American commercial stockpiles.West Texas Intermediate traded above $87 a barrel in Asia after a volatile session on Tuesday, when prices were buffeted by the storage plan and data showing inflation is still rampant. The US may start restocking the emergency reserve when crude dips below $80, people familiar with th

  • Lure of Cheap China Hydropower Backfiring Due to Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheap hydropower lured energy-intensive aluminum producers to China’s Yunnan province, but more frequent droughts due to climate change are upending what seemed like a win-win.Around 80% of the southwestern province’s electricity comes from hydropower. That’s attracted producers of the metal that takes so much power to produce it’s been described as congealed electricity. Yunnan now accounts for around 13% of Chinese aluminum output. The province’s reservoirs are running dry this

  • Citigroup expects sale or IPO of Mexico consumer business next year

    Citigroup Inc expects to divest its Mexican consumer business via a sale or initial public offering that could happen next year, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday. "We're going to make sure we get the best value for it through a sale or through an alternative exit, an IPO or whatever it takes," CFO Mark Mason told a Barclays investor conference. In January, Citi announced it would exit Mexico as part of a plan to bring the group's profitability and share price performance in line with its peers.

  • Upset by high prices, GM's Cruise develops its own chips for self-driving cars

    General Motors' autonomous driving unit Cruise has developed its own chips for self-driving cars to be deployed by 2025, as they aim to bring down costs and scale up volume, executives said Tuesday. Cruise is taking a page out of Tesla's playbook, switching from Nvidia Corp's products to customized chips to power their vehicles. "Two years ago, we were paying a lot of money for a GPU from a famous vendor," Carl Jenkins, head of Cruise hardware, told Reuters in an apparent reference to Nvidia, a leading maker of graphics processing units, or GPUs.

  • Asia Pushback Gets Louder as Fed Fears Ripple Across the Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Policy makers in Asia pushed back against a surging dollar, seeking to stem losses as their currencies teetered on the brink of key levels that may trigger more selling. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US Domi

  • Traders Start to Consider Even Bigger Fed Rate Hikes After Hot CPI

    (Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are now betting the Federal Reserve will lift its benchmark rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point next week, with some chatter that the increase might need to be even bigger than that after consumer-price inflation data came in hotter than expected.Investors are also driving up expectations for just how high they reckon the central bank might ultimately push policy rates early in 2023 -- toward around 4.3% -- although it appears that concern is mounti

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Billionaire FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried says hawkish Fed policy and the dollar's historic climb are weighing on crypto

    At the SALT Conference in New York, the billionaire FTX chief discussed the strengthening dollar and crypto's bumpy year.

  • Bridgewater's co-chief investor says the US is at the center of a global financial bubble - and warns a crushing recession is on the cards

    Hedge fund boss Greg Jensen said US asset prices won't rebound to their pre-pandemic highs and the Federal Reserve could struggle to curb inflation.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    The stock market has been something of a roller coaster in 2022. Unfortunately, unlike on a real roller coaster, the downs in the stock market are a lot less fun for long-term investors than the ups, and we've certainly had plenty of downs so far this year. A falling stock market is often accompanied by job losses.