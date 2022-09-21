Tencent Music Shares to List in Hong Kong Without Raising Funds

Filipe Pacheco
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set to begin trading in Hong Kong’s exchange on Wednesday without selling new shares or raising funds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shenzhen-based company chose to debut in the Asian financial hub by way of introduction, a quicker and easier route for firms already listed elsewhere. The firm controlled by tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. is part of a growing group of Chinese firms choosing the method to list closer to home as escalating Sino-US tensions fuel delisting risks stateside.

Volatile equity markets, high inflation and surging interest rates capped valuations worldwide for companies seeking to go public this year through traditional initial public offerings. As a consequence, there’s been a slump in proceeds raised in venues from New York to London and Hong Kong.

Tencent Music Is Latest Cashless Debut Coming to Asia: ECM Watch

Electric-vehicles producer Nio Inc. debuted in Hong Kong in March using the same process, and later began trading in Singapore via the same method. US-listed platform for housing transactions and services KE Holdings Inc. and software as a service firm OneConnect Financial Technology Co. took the same path earlier this year.

Tencent Music raised some $1.07 billion through a new share sale in New York about four years ago, with the shares now trading about two-thirds below their listing price.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Link's UK unit faces $57 million fine in Woodford probe; D&D buyout under threat

    Australia's Link Administration said on Wednesday Britain's financial regulator may fine a UK unit 50 million pounds ($56.86 million) in addition to potential 306.1 million pounds in redress over its management of a now defunct fund. The potential fine and redress payment casts doubts over the share registry firm's nine-month-long buyout talks with Canada's Dye & Durham (D&D), which has already slashed its offer by a fifth from an agreed price to A$1.95 billion. UK-based Link Fund Solutions Ltd (LFSL), which managed the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF), is being investigated by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the fund's collapse in June 2019.

  • Twitch To Ban Crypto Gambling Livestreams After Backlash From Influencers

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitch will ban controversial crypto gambling livestreams after backlash against recent multi-million-dollar sponsorship deals enjoyed by top Twitch personalities.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin

  • Gore Says Weather Crisis Is Like ‘Hike Through Book of Revelation’

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan's worst-ever floods, record heat in China, never-seen-before wildfires in Europe. Put it all together and 2022 is going down as a year when climate change took on biblical proportions, according to former US Vice President Al Gore. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71

  • Japan Can Intervene Any Time After Rate Check, Says Ex-FX Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is now ready to intervene in currency markets at any moment, if needed, and doesn’t need to wait for a green light from the US to support the yen, according to a former head of the country’s currency policy.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts

  • Oil Steady Near Eight-Month Low Ahead of Central Bank Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near an eight-month low ahead of more inflation-taming rate hikes from central banks that are likely to suppress demand.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesBeyond Meat COO Suspended for Biting Man’s Nose After Colle

  • Pent-Up Demand Drives Lumber Prices Higher; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Could Benefit

    Housing construction spiked unexpectedly in August, with 1.575 million new units started, well above the 1.445 million forecast. For investors, the situation can open up opportunities. Housing depends on several key commodities, such as lumber and cement. In fact, on Tuesday, lumber prices rose ~6% in the commodity markets amid increased demand. It brings up a situation in which investors can make gains on lumber stocks, and Wall Street’s analysts are taking a closer look at lumber companies. Us

  • Boeing to Cut About 150 Finance Jobs in the U.S.

    Boeing said it plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. The expected reduction follows what the company said were earlier corporate staffing cuts in areas such as information technology, aimed at reducing complexity so Boeing can focus more resources on engineering, manufacturing and product development. Boeing said in a January regulatory filing that it ended last year with about 142,000 employees worldwide.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Cryptoverse: After Merge, ether heads for a $20 billion Shanghai splurge

    The Ethereum blockchain's mega-upgrade finally went live on Sept. 15, moving it to a less energy-intensive "proof of stake" (PoS) system with hardly a hiccup. Even though anticipation of the event had seen ether rise about 85% from its June doldrums, it has since sunk 19%, hit along with bitcoin and other risky assets by investor angst over inflation and central-bank policy. Nonetheless, many market players are bullish about the long-term prospects of Ethereum and its native cryptocurrency.

  • The stock market has rallied on day of every Fed rate-hike decision in 2022. Could it happen again Wednesday?

    Stocks have gained ground on and around Fed rate decisions this year --- though rallies have proved fleeting.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    In the second quarter, when markets were losing ground, billionaire hedge fund managers weren't running away. Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shot up after their market debut in late 2020, but the good times didn't last very long. Billionaire hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont and his fund, Coatue Management, clearly expect better times ahead for SoFi's stock.

  • These 10 Stocks Can Crash After Federal Reserve’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that can crash after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at These 5 Stocks Can Crash After Federal Reserve’s Latest Rate Hike. Inflation Rose 8.3% in August In August 2022, the all […]

  • India's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 billion

    India's Adani Group has pledged shares worth about $12.5 billion in two cement units, days after the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani completed the purchase of stakes in those businesses from Switzerland's Holcim. The pledged shares of ACC and Ambuja were worth around 989.46 billion rupees based on Monday's closing prices and accounted for a 57% stake in ACC and a 63% stake in Ambuja Cements. Deutsche Bank AG's Hong Kong branch, which is the agent for the pledged shares in ACC and Ambuja, made the disclosure in filings to India's stock exchanges.

  • “More Pain”: Morgan Stanley Analyst’s Latest Prediction and 10 Overvalued Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson’s latest prediction and 10 overvalued stocks to watch. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Overvalued Stocks to Watch. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist and CIO, joined CNBC on September 19, where he discussed his thoughts […]

  • 3 of the Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for a Solid Income

    It's prudent for income-seeking investors to now buy healthy dividend aristocrats like Chevron (CVX), Albemarle (ALB), and W.W. Grainger (GWW).

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

    These pharma giants are ideal for long-term investors because of their consistent growth and above-average dividend yields.

  • Analysis-Behind Trump's media deal, a vote where only yes will do

    Individual investors like Tony Alvarado have been a blessing and a curse for Donald Trump's social media company. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) - which operates the Truth Social app co-founded by the former U.S. president after he was banned from Twitter - reached a valuation of as much as $15 billion in October 2021 thanks to Alvarado and hundreds of thousands of other investors. Those investors scrambled to buy shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed a deal in October to take TMTG public.

  • The stock market sell-off is almost over and resilient earnings and slowing inflation means a rally is on the way, JPMorgan says

    "We see potential for a strong rally whenever the macro picture turns less negative," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said.

  • ‘Put on a seat belt’ — Ray Dalio says stock market could go down 20%; Use these 2 blue-chip stocks for protection

    In the investing game, the rules may no longer apply. Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio warns that the Federal Reserve has set the market up for a significant fall in the near-term. Noting that inflation is far too high, and that the Federal Reserve is moving aggressively against it, Dalio predicts general drawdown, if not a recession, and likely sooner than later. “It looks like interest rates will have to rise a lot (toward the higher end of the 4.5% to 6% range). This will bring privat

  • Boeing Stock Slips As China Aviation Regulators Confirm 737 MAX Meeting

    China's aviation regulator met with Boeing executives last week to discuss the potential return of the grounded 737 MAX.