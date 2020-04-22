Tencent named in Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the development of Internet of Things and cloud adoption by enterprises, for enterprises in digital transformation, the significance of host security, which is the infrastructure of data assets and business management, is increasingly prominent. The latest technologies like virtual machines, cloud hosts and containers are also breaking the security boundary between virtual reality and reality, bringing stronger challenges to hosts.

On April 14, Gartner, an IT research and advisory company, released Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP). Tencent is listed in the research. (*1)

Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platform is recognized as a leading global manufacturer evaluation guide of Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, with strong international brand recognition and global influence of enterprise procurement guidance.

According to the report, "To help potential customers identify which CWPP offering best addresses their use case, we have grouped the vendors into eight categories." Tencent is in (1)Broad, Multi-OS Capabilities' classification matrix.

Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) aims to solve the unique protection requirements of server workload in modern mixed cloud and multi-cloud data center infrastructure. Since 2016, Gartner has launched this Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms for 5 years. According to Gartner, "We have formally sized this market at an estimated 1.244 billion at YE19 with a growth rate of 20.5% in 2019."

The market of cloud computing has proliferated rapidly. According to Gartner, "The worldwide public cloud service market will reach $263 billion in 2020, growing 16.4% over 2019 in U.S. dollars (17% in constant currency). Software as a service will remain the largest segment, reaching $167 billion in 2023. "(*2). Meanwhile, network attacks against targets on the cloud are becoming increasingly fierce, and large-scale network security incidents will occur frequently. Based on the data released by Risk Based Security, by the first 6 months of 2019, there had been 3,818 data leakage events in the world, meaning 21 per day on average, with 4.1 billion pieces of public data. The number of data leakage events has increased by 54% compared with the same period last year. Confronted with the increasing severe network security situation, enterprises should establish a stronger defense system to continuously enhance the resistance to malicious attacks.

On basis of the massive threat data accumulated by Tencent, Tencent Cloud's Cloud Workload Protection provides users with hacker intrusion detection, vulnerability risk warning and other security protection services by using machine learning, including functions such as blocking of password cracking, abnormal login reminder, anti-Trojan and high-risk hole detection. CWP adopts the protection framework of cloud server and endpoints with self-developed light-weighted client, lower resource consumption and higher reliability & confidentiality. Tencent Cloud's self-developed antivirus AI engine + feature library engine, identify tens of millions of samples per day, continuously training self-learning samples. CWP mainly focuses on webshell killing and innovatively offers the killing method based on lexical sequence, which greatly improves the accuracy of killing with the detection rate of over 95%. It can effectively resist the encrypted deformed malicious samples and guarantee the security of millions of hosts.

Tencent Cloud's Cloud Workload Protection has established a 10 billion level sample database, with more than 2 million installed servers, covering more than 10,000 enterprise customers in various fields such as finance, Internet, government, new retail and traditional enterprises. At present, Tencent Cloud has opened up 26 geographic areas and been operating 53 available areas in the world, providing strong technical support for more enterprises.

Cloud Workload Protection can effectively resolve the main network security risks faced by the server and help enterprises to build a server security system. Tencent Security will continue to give full play to the advantages of its technology, talents and ecological cooperation accumulated by its in-depth practice, and deepen the cooperation with the ecological partners to explore more fields, assisting enterprises to establish a comprehensive cloud security system and providing more cloud security capability applications and technology construction standards.