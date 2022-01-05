Tencent offloads stakes in allies as it continues investment spree

Rita Liao
·2 min read

Chinese internet titan Tencent is divesting its vast portfolio. On Tuesday, the company announced plans to offload more than $3 billion worth of shares in Sea, a Singaporean internet conglomerate, trimming its stake in Sea from 21.3% to 18.7% and bringing its voting rights under 10%.

The move came less than a month after Tencent decided to hand $16 million of its stock in JD.com to its shareholders. The transition would lower Tencent's position in JD.com to around 2.3%. As part of the deal, Martin Lau, Tencent president and CEO Pony Ma's top lieutenant, would retire from JD.com's board.

Chinese e-commerce operator JD.com and Singaporean entertainment and e-commerce group Sea are some of Tencent's most important strategic bets. Before the rise of Pinduoduo, which is also backed by Tencent, JD.com was Tencent's main defense against Alibaba's growing e-commerce empire. Through Sea's video games operator Garena, Tencent-owned titles have established footprints across Southeast Asia.

Tencent made these recent divestments against a backdrop of China's antitrust crackdown and a campaign on "common prosperity." Speculation is thus rife that Tencent is voluntarily dismantling its ironclad alliance to be in the government's good graces. This argument might explain Tencent's Christmas present to shareholders -- its JD.com stock distribution. In a similar answer to the government's effort to curb big tech's influence, Alibaba is weighing a sale of about 30% of its share in Twitter-like Weibo to a state conglomerate, Bloomberg reported last month.

The rationale behind Tencent's sale of Sea shares seems less clear. Some investors suggest it could be linked to India's toughening stance on Chinese investments. Shopee, Sea's e-commerce arm, has been gearing up to crack the Indian market.

Despite its willingness to reduce its influence over other tech giants, Tencent has not slowed down its overall investment pace. The 23-year-old firm has invested in over 1,200 companies to date, according to IT Juzi, a Chinese startup data aggregator. In 2021 alone, it deployed more than 130 billion yuan ($20 billion) across 278 companies, setting a record high. It remains to be seen whether Tencent will cut its influence over other major allies, including the likes of food delivery platform Meituan, video sharing site Bilibili and Pinduoduo.

Tencent investment stays on game in 2020

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China drafts rules on security reviews for apps influencing public opinion

    China's cyber regulatory body issued on Wednesday draft rules governing mobile apps, including a requirement for security reviews of apps whose functions could influence public opinion. The proposed regulations are part of a campaign run by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) over the past year to increase oversight of the country's tech companies. The public has been invited to give feedback on the draft rules by Jan. 20.

  • Chinese tech stocks fall in Hong Kong amid tighter regulation

    Chinese technology companies' shares fell in Hong Kong trade, hit by concerns about new regulations and overnight tech-stock losses in the U.S.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Gauge Falls While Price Pressures Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing fell short of expectations at the end of 2021, reflecting declines in gauges of delivery times and prices that belie an otherwise solid demand picture.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture

  • Tencent Sells $3 Billion in Shares of Singapore’s Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Singapore’s Sea Ltd. by selling $3 billion in shares, sparking a rout in the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockThe deal will li

  • Hengda Seeks Delay; Huarong Resumes Trading: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s onshore unit is seeking to delay an option for investors to demand early repayment, while China Huarong Asset Management Co. resumed trading following a $6.6 billion bailout, the type of state-orchestrated rescue that appears unlikely for Evergrande.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    "An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.

  • Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses

    The ex-Disney CEO's sale of Topps comes after the company Fanatics swooped in to acquire the trading card rights for Major League Baseball players' images.

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • Ex-Disney Duo Buy Stake in Will and Jada Smith’s Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Walt Disney Co. executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs have acquired a minority stake in Westbrook Inc., the entertainment company founded by Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit

  • Indonesia approves merger of units of Qatar's Ooredoo, CK Hutchison

    Indonesia on Tuesday approved a $6 billion merger of telco units of Qatar's Ooredoo and Hong Kong's CK Hutchison and set a deadline of 2025 for the merged entity to ramp up its services, its communication minister said. CK Hutchison Holdings and Ooredoo announced in September the deal, which will make the merged entity, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, the country's second biggest telecoms company after state-backed Telkomsel. After the merger, Indosat must increase its tower sites by at least 11,400 by 2025 and expand its cellular services to cover a minimum of 7,660 more villages or districts by 2025, minister Johny G. Plate said in a news conference.

  • AMC’s New Year’s Resolution: Refinance High-Interest Debt

    The movie-theater chain’s CEO Adam Aron says the company will work on shoring up its balance sheet this year by trying to restructure expensive debt the company took on to survive.

  • Fanatics Buys Topps Trading Cards Business

    Michael Rubin's Fanatics confirms reports that it would be buying Topps' trading cards business.

  • Lime Rock Resources Kicks Off 2022 with Back-to-back Acquisitions

    Lime Rock Resources brought its total property acquisitions in the last four months to over $850 million with back-to-back deals for Abraxas’ Williston position and Eagle Ford properties from a private seller.

  • Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's company sells minority stake to former Disney execs

    The deal is the latest by ex-Disney honchos Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to roll up content companies in Hollywood and beyond.

  • Exclusive: Wall Street cancels plans to host Miami parties at key real-estate conference as COVID cases surge

    Wall Street's biggest banks are shutting down plans to host parties in Miami during a key commercial real-estate conference slated to kick off this weekend, as soaring COVID-19 cases two years into the pandemic continue to disrupt big industry events.

  • Kevin O’Leary-Backed DeFi Platform WonderFi to Purchase Bitbuy for $162M in Cash, Shares

    DeFi platform WonderFi Technologies Inc. agreed to buy Canadian crypto exchange Bitbuy for C$206 million ($161.8 million) in cash and shares, bringing the ability to purchase crypto and access to decentralized finance (DeFi) under one roof. WonderFi will pay with 70 million new shares and C$50 million ($39 million) in cash, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The deal gives WonderFi one of Canada’s fastest-growing crypto platforms, adding 375,000 registered users.

  • HomeToGo Buys Amivac in Start of Acquisition Spree

    HomeToGo, a travel startup focused on vacation rental price comparison and software for property managers, has acquired the vacation rentals business unit of the real estate group SeLoger. The companies didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, which includes the acquisition of French sites amivac.com, vacances.com, and vacances.seloger.com. “France is one of the most important […]

  • Verizon, AT&T to delay 5G deployment

    Verizon and AT&T have agreed to further delay a rollout of 5G services after pressure from airlines, regulators and the White House.They worry the carriers' use of the C-band wireless spectrum for 5G may interfere with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could disrupt flights.The agreement pushes back the rollout by two weeks to Jan. 19.Verizon said despite the delay, it still, QUOTE: "promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January."While, AT&T said it agreed to the delay at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.The move is a reversal by the two groups, whose chief executives on Sunday pledged to stick with the schedule agreed in November.The FAA praised the companies for agreeing to the additional delay.Over the next two weeks the regulators, airlines and wireless carriers will look at ways of minimizing the potential impact of 5G rollout.Both companies have already agreed not to deploy 5G around airports for six months.

  • Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500 million - source

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the U.S. tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but a source familiar with the matter said Google paid about $500 million in cash for Siemplify. The deal came after Google made a pledge to U.S. President Joe Biden last August to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, amid a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.

  • Home sales & commercial property transfers for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties Nov. 22-26

    Partial list of property transfers from Nov. 22-26 on record in the Minnehaha County Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Equalization Office.