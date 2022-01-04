Tencent Plans to Sell a Stake in Singapore’s Sea for Up to $3 Billion

Julia Fioretti
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has sold $3 billion of shares in Singaporean online gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd. as it seeks funds for new initiatives and philanthropic efforts to aid wealth redistribution.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Chinese internet giant priced 14.5 million shares in Sea at $208 each, the bottom end of an indicative range, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

The offer price represents a discount of 6.9% to Sea’s close on Monday. The stock fell as much as 9.4% in early New York trading on Tuesday and has slumped more than 44% from a high hit in October.

Less than a month ago, Tencent announced a plan to hand out more than $16 billion of JD.com Inc. stock as a one-time dividend in an effort to divest most of its stake in China’s No. 2 online retailer. The surprise move was seen as being in response to Beijing’s push to curb anticompetitive behavior and open up closed ecosystems.

Tencent is reducing its holding in Sea to 18.7%, it said in a statement. The divestment will provide the Shenzhen-based company with “resources to fund other investments and social initiatives, while retaining a substantial majority of its stake in Sea and continuing to benefit from the company’s future growth,” it said.

In August, Tencent doubled the amount of money it’s setting aside for social responsibility programs to 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) as Beijing forges ahead with its “common prosperity” campaign that includes income regulation and redistribution.

Chinese tech stocks have been battered by a year of regulatory action, spanning sectors including online education, gaming and food delivery, slowing growth at tech stalwarts like Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Tencent has agreed not to sell further Sea shares for the next six months, the terms show.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley are arranging the sale.

(Updates with final pricing in first two paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Premarket Movers Bucking the Bull Trend on Tuesday Morning

    The stock market got off to a good start to 2022 on Monday, and Tuesday morning's premarket trading action made it seem as though an encore might be on the way. Indeed, a couple of industry leaders were making sizable moves to the downside in premarket trading on Tuesday morning. Let's take a closer look to see why Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) found themselves on their back feet to start Tuesday's session.

  • Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea

    Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd, reducing its voting power to under 10%. According to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, Tencent is selling at a price range of $208.00-$212.00 per share, bringing the total divestment to up to $3.1 billion. Sea's last close price was $223.31 per share.

  • Port of Oakland Plans More Space to Ease Farm-Export Space Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s Port of Oakland will open a new container yard for agricultural exporters struggling with capacity shortages and high freight costs. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateThe 25-acre o

  • OPEC Picks Kuwait’s Al-Ghais as Next Top Diplomat

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC chose veteran Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham al-Ghais to become the organization’s top diplomat, as the group and its allies navigate a delicate recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order:

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • NYC’s 1 Million Kids Confront Covid Spike in School Return

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams tried to reassure parents of 1 million public school students that it was safe to return to classes on Monday after the winter break despite a surge in Covid cases, staffing shortages and no testing requirement to come back. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Tru

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Monday, up about 4.2% from Friday's close as of noon ET. Ford was one of many companies with exposure to the electric vehicle (EV) space to post gains in Monday morning's trading after EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries that crushed Wall Street's expectations. Tesla reported its Q4 delivery totals over the weekend, and they were very good: The company delivered 308,600 of its upscale EVs during the quarter, a record; Wall Street had expected deliveries of just 263,000.

  • Taiwan Semi Stock Kicked Off 2022 With Its Best Day in Years. Here’s Why.

    The first trading day of 2022 was a breakout one for American depositary shares of the key chip maker had its best day since July 2020 on Monday. TSMC (ticker: TSM) ADRs rose 7.1% to close at $128.80—good for its biggest percentage gain since July 29, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The gain for TSMC stock came despite a lack of material updates from the chip maker.

  • Cheap Stocks to Finally Have Their Day in 2022, Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Banking on cheap stocks to outperform shares of faster-growing companies has been a losing proposition for years. Plenty of fund managers say they expect that to change in 2022, thanks in part to the prospect of higher interest rates.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secret

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Costco Stock?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been a fantastic long-term investment. More recently, Costco has caught investors' attention for two important reasons: Its stock has been a great pandemic play, and the company has continued to add new members quickly. One of the reasons investors have been talking so much about Costco stock is because the company has done a fantastic job of growing and retaining those members.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in 2022

    You wouldn't be reading this if you wanted to learn about stocks that have gigantic obstacles in their paths. There are plenty of them, though. Of course, every stock has some potential challenge that could limit its success.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.3500

    GBP/USD managed to settle below the support at 1.3515 and is testing the next support level at 1.3500.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Rallies Against Canadian Dollar

    USD/CAD managed to settle above the resistance at 1.2730 and is testing the next resistance level at 1.2760.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Stays Strong Against British Pound

    GBP/USD settled below the support level at 1.3500 and is testing the next support at 1.3460.

  • Delivery Updates From NIO, XPeng (XPEV) and LI Auto (LI)

    Fourth-quarter 2021 deliveries NIO, XPENG (XPEV) and Li Auto's (LI) rise 44.3%, 222% and 143.5%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

  • Tesla criticized for showroom in China’s Xinjiang region, Walmart clashes with Beijing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita details the backlash Tesla is receiving after the EV developer opened a showroom in China's controversial Xinjiang region, the site of the country's suppression of the Uyghur Muslim population.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?