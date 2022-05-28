Tencent restructures its news team as online censorship and competition with short video outfits such as Douyin grows in China

·5 min read

Tencent Holdings, China's most valuable tech company, reshuffled its news service operation this week, changing the unit's head and removing a handful of veteran editorial staff from their roles amid a tougher regulatory environment and increased competition.

In an internal notice issued on Monday, Tencent announced it had appointed He Yijin, a video product expert, as the new head of Tencent News and editor-in-chief of the company's news portal, according to people briefed on the restructuring, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to talk with media.

He replaced Wanngg Shimu, a music product manager who took over Tencent News last Auguist from Chen Juhong, a renowned Chinese journalist and a 2003 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

At least four senior members of the editorial team, including Wang, have been removed from their roles, according to one of the people familiar with the situation.

Wang will transfer to Tencent's platform and content group to lead Huanhe, a non-fungible token (NFT) trading app that was launched last August, the internal notice said.

The news site QQ.com was established as part of Tencent News in 2003. Photo: Screenshot alt=The news site QQ.com was established as part of Tencent News in 2003. Photo: Screenshot>

The recent reshuffle is aimed at "promoting business development in a better way", and the news department remains in normal operation, Tencent News said in a statement on Thursday.

The move follows a disappointing earnings report from the company last week.

The Shenzhen-based internet and gaming giant posted a 30 per cent plunge in advertising revenue from its media operations year-on-year to 2.3 billion yuan (US$341 million) in the first quarter. Ad revenue from social media, including the ubiquitous super app WeChat, fell 15 per cent to 15.7 billion yuan.

The sharp drop comes amid deep changes in how people on the mainland consume news and obtain information.

The rise of Jinri Toutiao, the algorithm-based news aggregator launched by TikTok owner ByteDance, has reduced the demand for editorial staff who are traditionally tasked with determining what content suits readers.

Meanwhile the emergence of short-video apps such as Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, as well as content services from players such as microblogging site Weibo and social media platform Xiaohongshu, has drawn attention away from news websites.

Tencent's media advertising revenue has been declining since 2019. alt=Tencent's media advertising revenue has been declining since 2019.>

Within the Tencent universe, many of WeChat's 1.28 billion users choose to share news articles through the app, rather than read them through the company's news services.

While Tencent has applied algorithm recommendations to its news app, which the company said contributed to a 23 per cent surge in its media ad revenue in 2018, the boost turned out to be short-lived as short-video apps pulled traffic away.

The internal pressure to produce profitable content has increased, according to one Tencent News employee, who requested anonymity. "Previously, it was acceptable to aim for influence rather than money," the person said. "But since the second half of last year, whatever shows that we are producing require sponsors, and the profit goals are high."

Tencent, like the early internet portals of Sina.com and Sohu.com, launched its news web page, QQ.com, in 2003. A news app was added in 2010 amid a wider shift towards the mobile internet. Tencent, which is not licensed as a news organisation, has for years run a vibrant newsroom producing its own editorial content. But the operation has come under increasing pressure as online censorship intensifies.

Da Jia, an online opinion piece platform run by Tencent that hosted a long list of liberal Chinese intellectuals as writers, ceased publication in 2020 and deleted all its content accumulated over eight years. One of the last published articles was an essay about the disappearance of independent journalism in China and the Covid-19 outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

In 2017, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued tightened media regulations, which require online news producers to acquire a government licence.

Tencent News is the producer of Thirteen Invitations, a popular talk show featuring author and journalist Xu Zhiyuan as host. Photo: Screenshot alt=Tencent News is the producer of Thirteen Invitations, a popular talk show featuring author and journalist Xu Zhiyuan as host. Photo: Screenshot>

Last year, Chinese authorities reiterated the government's policy that "non-public capital" - a term encompassing private businesses - is banned from operating original news reporting, making it clear that the country's Big Tech companies are not welcome to produce news stories or shape public opinion.

Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the Post, said last year it would divest its stake in video streaming operator Mango Excellent Media Co. Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech affiliate, disclosed in March it had sold its stakes in Chinese tech news portal 36Kr.

NetEase founder and chief executive William Ding Lei, one of the pioneers of China's internet industry, relinquished his roles at the company's media subsidiary in April.

China's internet firms have been repeatedly urged by government censors to toe the party line strictly and only republish news information from a state-approved whitelist. The increasing lack of original news content to differentiate between outlets is one reason why brand loyalty is ebbing.

"Given [China's] stringent information control ... most Chinese people do not have a strong identification with specific media for news consumption," said Wendy Zhou, a PhD candidate in communication at Georgia State University.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba profit slumps nearly 60% as tech crackdown, Covid bite

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday its profit fell 59 percent in the last fiscal year, joining other tech firms that reported lacklustre results while grappling with Covid-19 restrictions and a sector crackdown.

  • Liverpool vs Real Madrid live! Champions League final, how to watch, latest news

    Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris is the epic showpiece game that this season's tournament deserved.

  • Understanding America's opioid epidemic

    More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021

  • Senators express alarm over China-linked bid to purchase Forbes

    A group of GOP senators on Thursday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to express their concern about the proposed acquisition of Forbes by an entity they say is linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In the letter, the senators urged Yellen to investigate Hong Kong-based Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited’s acquisition of…

  • Brazilian Police Kill Mentally Ill Black Man in Squad Car Used as a Gas Chamber

    TwitterOutrage is building across Brazil as a result of the latest bout of apparent police brutality after a mentally ill Black man died inside the trunk of a police car. Protests have grown violent after people blocked roads and started fires.Video of the incident shows Genivaldo de Jesus Santos pushed to the ground and handcuffed and then lifted and stuffed inside the hatchback of a clearly marked Brazil Federal Highway Police car where he died after a tear gas canister was thrown inside. “The

  • Farfetch Resets Outlook on Russia, Weakness in China

    CEO José Neves told WWD the company’s growth story remains strong.

  • Biden renews sanctions license for Chevron in Venezuela

    The Biden administration has renewed a license partially exempting Chevron from sanctions on Venezuela so it can keep operating in the oil-rich, socialist-run nation. The license issued Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department allows the California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform only basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA, dashing the hopes of those who wanted to see a resumption of exports to ease pricing pressure at American pumps. Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing international sanctions targeting Russia's oil industry have led the Biden administration to reconsider longstanding policies isolating two other oil powers: Venezuela and Iran.

  • After years of preparation, Pence looks poised for launch with Georgia validation

    On Tuesday night, with a strong defeat of former President Donald Trump’s handpicked candidates for Georgia governor and secretary of state, the path to the White House for former Vice President Mike Pence widened.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors were pushing up Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share price this morning as they processed a new report that showed inflation slowed between March and April. Apple's stock was up by 3.1% as of 11:36 a.m. ET. The drop indicates that inflation dipped slightly from the previous month.

  • Abba Voyage: The band's virtual concert needs to be seen to be believed

    All four members appear in public for the first time in 14 years, as they launch their Voyage show.

  • Why PayPal Stock Shot 6% Higher Today

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the financial sector's winning stocks on the last day of trading before the long holiday weekend. The company's shares popped by nearly 6%, trouncing the 2.5% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 index. Citing "people familiar with the matter," the news agency said that PayPal has begun laying off some of its employees.

  • Amber Heard Lawyer Interrupted in Court by a Chorus of Storm Alerts

    "I think we're getting an Amber Alert, some people forgot to turn off their phones," the judge said

  • Ethereum Sinks 10% on 7-Block Reorg -- Here's What to Know

    Ahead of the upcoming "merge" that will combine the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) proof-of-stake Beacon Chain with its existing network, anticipated for August, investors have yet another headwind to grapple with today. As of 9:30 a.m. ET, Ethereum is the worst performer among top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, dropping 10% over the past 24 hours. This move was driven by a seven-block reorganization, or reorg, yesterday.

  • Colorado satellite imagery company wins billions in work from U.S. government

    The company's photos have been all over the news. Now the U.S. awarded it a major, long-term contract.

  • Cardano’s Hoskinson: Luna Collapse Shows Need to Go Slow in Crypto

    “If you move too quickly … everybody loses their money,” says Hoskinson, who will speak at Consensus 2022 next month.

  • Market Sell-Off 2022: 2 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid

    Down 44% to $1.24 trillion yearto date, the crypto market hasn't ducked the recent weakness affecting most asset classes. Down 52% this year, Dogecoin is proof that hype doesn't necessarily lead to lasting success in the cryptocurrency market. Despite the enthusiastic promotion by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the once-popular meme coin isn't recapturing its previous momentum, and it has fallen behind newer and more complex rivals.

  • Metaverse Real Estate Sells For A Record $5,000,000 inside TCG World

    TCG World recently announced an exciting new strategic partnership with Curzio Research Inc who have acquired 19 commercial real estate properties inside TCG World Metaverse for $5,000,000.

  • Why is Google laying a subsea internet cable in Africa?

    Juliet Ehimuan, Google's director for west Africa, explains what the search giant hopes to do with Equiano, its subsea internet cable in Africa.

  • LUNA Will Relaunch on May 27. But Should Anyone Buy It?

    If you've been paying attention to cryptocurrency news recently, you already know that earlier this month, LUNA lost its peg and completely plummeted in value, along with Terra UST, losing 99.9% of its value. Although this happened just a few weeks ago, apparently it is old news as Terraform Labs is already launching a new blockchain to revive the fallen coins. This blockchain will not replace the old one, nor will it share history with it.

  • Can Shiba Inu Ever Reach $0.01?

    Over the very long run, arguably no asset class has helped people generate wealth quite like the stock market. Since the pandemic bottom 26 months ago, cryptocurrencies have run absolute circles around the stock market. Although the crypto market has produced its fair share of jaw-dropping short-term gains, what Shiba Inu did in 2021 might stand the test of time as the single greatest year on record for an asset.