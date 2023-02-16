Tencent says making personnel adjustments after report of XR layoffs

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Tencent Holdings said on Thursday it was making some personnel adjustments after a media report said that it was laying off staff in its recently formed "extended reality" (XR) unit.

Chinese tech outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources that Tencent had notified the unit's more than 300 staff that they would be given two months to find new internal or external opportunities and that the unit would be disbanded.

Tencent, Asia's biggest internet company, told Reuters that it was untrue that it planned to disband the unit. It said it was making adjustments to some business teams as its development plans for hardware had changed.

