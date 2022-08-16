Tencent Plans to Sell Its Stake in Meituan, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. plans to sell all or much of its stake in food delivery giant Meituan to appease Beijing and lock in profits, Reuters reported, citing four sources with knowledge of the matter.

The social media giant has engaged financial advisors in recent months on ways to execute the sale of a roughly 17% stake worth $24 billion, Reuters reported. Shares in Meituan slid more than 10% in Hong Kong, while Tencent was down more than 2%. Kuaishou Technology, another tech firm backed by Tencent, was down more than 5%.

Beijing since late 2020 has worked to curb the influence of tech industry leaders from Tencent to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The two companies in particular exert enormous sway over the Chinese internet economy through part-ownership of hundreds of startups and publicly traded firms. Tencent alone controlled a portfolio of investments worth $185 billion at the end of September 2021, Bloomberg Intelligence estimated.

Tencent last year began disclosing plans to sell shares in investees such as JD.com Inc. and Sea Ltd. That spurred speculation it would soon consider paring its stakes in other firms such as Meituan and Bilibili Inc.

Tencent is likely to sell its Meituan stake through block trades, which typically take a day or two to complete, Reuters reported, citing sources. Representatives for the company declined to comment, while Meituan spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“If the report is true, the selling pressure on Meituan is enormous, as Tencent may exit all of its holdings via a block trade,” said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. “There could be more selling of its investees to ease the regulatory pressure.”

(Updates with details on previous deals. A previous version corrected the timeframe on sales.)

