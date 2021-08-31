Tencent shares fall after China tightens rules for young video gamers

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

(Reuters) -Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd dropped nearly 3% on Tuesday, after China announced new rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

Beijing said the move was necessary to stop growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

Jefferies analysts said on Monday that they expected to see about a 3% impact to Tencent's earnings from the new rules, assuming gaming contributes about 60% of its total revenue. They also forecasted that its smaller rivals like NetEase will suffer limited impact.

Mio Kato, an analyst who publishes on SmartKarma, said however that the market reaction "grossly underestimates" the impact of the restrictions.

"The root of the problem here is not the immediate revenue impact," he said. The problem is that this move destroys the entire habit-forming nature of playing games at an early age."

Shares in Krafton Inc, the Tencent Holdings-backed South Korean gaming company, fell 3.5%.

Tokyo-listed Nexon and Koei Tecmo, which both have exposure to the Chinese market, were down 4% and 3% respectively.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks In Gaming Field Smacked As Regulators Slash Play Time

    China stocks tumbled Monday, as regulators announced new rules that limit video game playing to three hours a week.

  • NetEase Stock Plummets As China Limits Gaming Time For Minors

    Reuters reports that Chinese regulators have cut down the online game hours for players below eighteen to an hour of gameplay on Fridays, weekends, and holidays. National Press and Publication Administration said users under the age of 18 would only be able to play games from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time on those days to curb the nation's growing addiction. Bloomberg reports that Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) had already begun implementing similar restrictions. Tencent's

  • Asia shares ease as weak China data weighs

    Asia stock markets opened lower on Tuesday despite fresh all-time highs on Wall Street, as worries about China's slowing economic growth and regulatory changes weighed on investor sentiment. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan slipped 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 0.3% in the morning session. Japan's industrial output shrank in July as car production took a hit from a resurgence of the coronavirus in Asia that has cast doubt over recovery in the world's third-largest economy.

  • Asian Stocks Fall as Data Show Delta Sapped China: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Tuesday as weaker economic activity in China and the latest escalation in Beijing’s crackdown on private industries overshadowed another record close on Wall Street.Equities slipped in China, where data signaled that an outbreak of the delta virus variant led to a service-sector contraction for the first time since March last year. Hong Kong slid as Beijing’s stepped-up curbs on video-gaming firms weighed on Chinese technology stocks.U.S. contracts fluctuated aft

  • S.Korea drafts aggressive spending plan for 2022, taking debt to 50% of GDP

    South Korea's government on Tuesday unveiled an aggressive spending increase in the final annual budget of President Moon Jae-in's five-year term, pushing out any prospect of achieving balanced budgets amid a worsening fiscal deficit. South Korea plans to spend a record 604.4 trillion won ($518.4 billion) next year, 8.3% more than this year's budget before two emergency supplementary spendings drafted to offer pandemic relief to households. The record spending plan will take South Korea's debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio to 50.2%, the largest on record.

  • Factbox: From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown

    China has launched a multi-pronged crackdown on its tech companies, leaving startups and decades-old firms alike operating in a new, uncertain environment. Chinese regulators have slashed the amount of time players under the age of 18 can spend on online games to an hour of gameplay on Fridays, weekends and holidays, in response to growing concern over gaming addiction, state media said on Monday. China's State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said on Monday it would further regulate the sharing economy, a sector which includes companies facilitating ride-sharing, bike-sharing, home sharing and even the pooling of battery packs for phones.

  • China Is Cracking Down on Online Videogames. The Stocks Are Dropping.

    Rules that take effect on Wednesday will allow people under 18 to play an hour a day, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, and on public holidays.

  • Robinhood's Chart Screams Caution as Stock Rolls Over

    Robinhood receives the 'Reddit treatment' shortly after its IPO, but it has struggled since. Here's how to trade it now.

  • Li Auto Stock Fell As Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Sees Sales Topping Nio's

    Li Auto beat Q2 earnings estimates and gave a strong Q3 outlook that anticipates outselling EV rival Nio.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will limit the amount of time children can play video games to just three hours most weeks, a dramatic escalation of restrictions which dealt a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming market, as Beijing signaled it would continue a campaign to control the expansion of large tech companies. Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhu

  • Covid Hasn’t Let Up, but These Stay-at-Home Stocks Aren’t Getting the Same Boost

    Stocks of companies including Zoom, Peloton, and Take-Two Interactive got a boost during the pandemic because of demand for their products.

  • German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to a fresh 13-year high in August, data showed on Monday, underlining growing price pressures as Europe's largest economy recovers from the pandemic and companies struggle with supply shortages. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 3.4% compared with 3.1% in July, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The August reading was in line with a Reuters poll and marked the highest since July 2008, when the harmonised inflation rate also hit 3.4%.

  • Alphabet Surges With 65% Gain in Longest Rally Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. shares are poised for the longest string of monthly advances in over a decade as advertising revenue surges, driving them to the best returns among the nation’s megacap technology companies. The shares rose 0.4% Monday to $2,891.81, an all-time high, pushing them to a gain of more than 7% in August. It will be the eighth straight monthly advance for the stock, the longest such rally since a 10-month streak in 2009.The gains have left Google shares with a return of 65

  • China’s new data laws are a risk factor in a facial-recognition giant’s IPO filing

    The firm's lengthy list of risk factors is a reminder that Chinese tech champions face rising scrutiny in both Beijing and Washington.

  • Oil Poised for Biggest Monthly Loss This Year Before OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.West Texas Intermediate was 0.5% lower below $69 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Monday. While Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to gradually resume service after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana, local refineries may be slower.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allie

  • Sam's Club CEO on shopping habits, vaccines and 'disruptive pricing'

    At the height of the pandemic, Sam’s Club customers were busy hoarding toilet paper and stocking up on comfort foods like cookies, pizza and potato chips. CEO Kathryn McLay says that the company called that “the era of carbs and calories," but she tells Yahoo Finance Live those buying habits are changing.

  • Another Electric Truck Maker Is Going Public Through an Acquisition

    Via Motors is being bought by electric vehicle conglomerate Ideanomics in a $600 million all-stock transaction.

  • WTO to examine U.S.-China dispute on grain import quotas

    The World Trade Organization said on Monday it would review a long-standing dispute between the China and the United States on Beijing's use of import controls for rice, wheat and corn. The Geneva-based trade watchdog ruled in 2019 against China's use of tariff-rate quotas for agricultural imports, which Washington successfully argued had limited market access for U.S. grain exports. China has said it has since implemented the WTO recommendations but the United States does not agree and last month said it was entitled to take "countermeasures" against Beijing, without providing details of the level of retaliation.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's banking and insurance sector regulator is probing Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd's investments in the property market, two people with knowledge of the matter said, after the firm took a big profit hit from a soured bet. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has also ordered the insurer to stop selling alternative investment products, which are typically tied to the property market, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information is not public. Ping An in a statement said its real estate exposure was significantly lower than the regulatory cap.