Tencent Targets About $14.5 Billion in Divestments, FT Says

Tencent Targets About $14.5 Billion in Divestments, FT Says
Jennifer Ryan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has set a soft target of divesting about 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) of its $88 billion listed equity portfolio this year as it shifts strategy, the Financial Times reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Food-delivery service Meituan is among the assets that are in the pipeline for divestment, the paper reported. A reduction in the stake could ease pressure from anti-monopoly regulators.

A spokesperson for Tencent disputed the report in an emailed statement. “We don’t have any target amounts for divestments,” the spokesperson wrote. “We have always invested with the goal of generating strong returns for our company and shareholders, not according to any arbitrary timeline or target. Nor have we received any external pressure regarding our investment portfolio.”

Beijing since late 2020 has worked to curb the influence of tech industry leaders from Tencent to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The two companies exert enormous sway over the Chinese internet economy through part-ownership of hundreds of startups and publicly traded firms.

The WeChat operator last year began disclosing plans to sell shares in investees such as e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. and Southeast Asia’s Sea Ltd. That in turn spurred speculation it would soon consider paring stakes in other firms such as Meituan and Pinduoduo Inc. Earlier this month, Tencent executives said a report that the company planned to sell all or most of its $24 billion stake in Meituan was not correct.

The Shenzhen-based company’s biggest investments include Sea Ltd., Kuaishou Technology and Bilibili Inc.

The American depositary receipts of Pinduoduo dropped as much as 1.8% in extended trading in New York, while Sea slipped as much as 1.3%.

The disinvestment drive has begun though there are still discussions on which stakes in non-core businesses would be pared, and the price, the FT reported. Sales would depend on market conditions and internal targets.

(Updates with Tencent comment in the third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/znvneweoopl/Arrington%20v%20Burger%20King.pdf a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • Singapore Names Two Former Noble Directors Who Got Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore has named the two former directors of a Noble Group Ltd. unit who were cautioned over the company’s misleading accounts as Neil Dhar and Tim Eyre.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionLast wee

  • Latest U.S. Chip Curbs Deliver Setback to China’s AI Ambitions

    Restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s high-end processors to China throw a wrench the country’s hopes to lead in artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

  • Is Pinduoduo Stock a Buy Now?

    Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ: PDD) stock surged 15% on Aug. 29 following its second-quarter report. The Chinese e-commerce company's revenue rose 36% year over year to 31.44 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), which beat analysts' estimates by $1.

  • Einhorn’s Greenlight Up 5.7% in August While Third Point Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- David Einhorn’s hedge fund bucked last month’s equity-market slump, posting a 5.7% gain as competitors including Dan Loeb’s Third Point slipped. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsThe advance brings Greenlight Capital’s increase for the year to

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in StoneCo (STNE) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to StoneCo (STNE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • US Stocks Fluctuate as Traders Digest Robust Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fluctuated after falling a fifth day for most of Thursday’s session as investors parse recent data that showed the American economy remained robust last month even as the Federal Reserve stepped up its inflation battle. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Cl

  • South Carolina House passes abortion ban, bill allows exceptions for rape and incest

    The South Carolina House of Representatives voted Tuesday evening to pass an amended version of its near total abortion ban.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Upstart (UPST) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Upstart (UPST) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • South Carolina House approves abortion ban with exceptions

    The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

  • Markets start the month of September in the red, energy stocks among biggest laggards

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, GOOGL Among 26 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and MSFT on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Grab, Singtel Join Singapore’s Digital Bank Battle Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. plan to roll out a banking app next week, joining tech giants like Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in taking advantage of the country’s fintech liberalization.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsC

  • Goldman, Citigroup Tell Clients to Bet Big on Singapore Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s dollar is emerging as the top bet for Wall Street’s biggest banks as wagers the central bank will extend policy tightening bolsters demand for Southeast Asia’s top-performing currency.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberHong Kong Officials Target End

  • Is Trending Stock JD.com, Inc. (JD) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching JD.com, Inc. (JD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Tencent Weighs Stock Divestments: FT

    Tencent Holdings Ltd. reportedly has set a soft target of divesting about 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) of its $88 billion listed equity portfolio this year as it shifts strategy. Charlotte Yang reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • BofA Sees Currency Risks Rising on Housing-Market Slowdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- A housing-market downturn may drag some of the world’s major currencies down with it. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysBank of America Corp. strategists led by Howard Du said in a note Wednesday that

  • Platinum Considers $1 Billion Canadian Logistics Firm Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- US private equity firm Platinum Equity is considering a sale of logistics firm Livingston International amid growing investor appetite in the sector, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Move

  • Circle K Owner Couche-Tard Prowls for Deal at Up to $15 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has the financial strength to do a $10 billion to $15 billion acquisition, and its top executive hopes that disruption in the global economy will pave the way for a sizable deal. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held U

  • Hackers Hit Italian Oil Giant Eni’s Computer Network

    (Bloomberg) -- The Italian oil giant Eni SpA said Wednesday that its computer networks were hacked in recent days and that the consequences so far appeared to be minor. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ Says“Eni confirm