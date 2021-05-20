Tencent Tries to Recover From $200 Billion Antitrust Slide

1 / 4

Tencent Tries to Recover From $200 Billion Antitrust Slide

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is setting out to prove it’s best placed to weather a storm of antitrust scrutiny that’s wiped about $200 billion off the value of China’s largest company in a span of months.

Its results on Thursday should affirm the resilience of the world’s largest game-publishing business as the pandemic recedes, now buttressed by growth in newer arenas such as fintech and the cloud. Yet it’s struggled to claw back the market capitalization it’s shed since its January peak, right around the time Beijing began a clampdown on Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co. before moving on to rising star Meituan.

Tencent has largely escaped the hostilities for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into virtually every facet of Chinese life and an overwhelming share of the gaming, music and social media markets. But questions remain over eventual fallout from a campaign that’s aimed at curtailing the influence of China’s internet companies and, much as in the West, exposing alleged abuses of their power.

A good set of results should go a long way toward assuaging investors. The Shenzhen-based company is expected to deliver 24% revenue growth for the March quarter thanks to a strong payments and cloud services recovery, while gaming and other content continue to hook users. Nearly 96% of analysts tracking the stock on Bloomberg gave it a buy rating or equivalent, the highest ratio since Beijing kicked off its antitrust campaign in November. Its shares erased gains of as much as 1.3% to trade little changed Thursday.

“If there is no regulatory concern, Tencent is very attractive in terms of valuation,” said Julia Pan, a Shanghai-based analyst at UOB Kay Hian. “It’s a defensive play within the tech sector, since they don’t need to burn cash for their core businesses like Alibaba and Meituan.”

Here are a few things to watch when Tencent reports earnings after the bell in Hong Kong.

The Elephant in the Room

While Xi Jinping’s government has yet to single out Tencent in its antitrust drive, investors haven’t fully dismissed potential fallout for Pony Ma’s sprawling online empire.

Rivals like TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. argue WeChat is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Tencent portfolio companies like Shixianghui and Yuanfudao have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels. And perhaps most alarmingly, Tencent’s fintech arm -- the closest analog to Ant in China -- is said to be next in line for increased supervision.Executives will likely again seek to reassure investors. The company has always been cautious with fintech regulations and will stick with its normal practice of acquiring minority stakes in startups. “Compliance is our lifeline,” Tencent President Martin Lau told investors in March.

But Beijing’s scrutiny may yet show up in Tencent’s bottom line. Ad sales could take a hit if online tutoring startups -- major marketers in China -- decide to dial it down to stay on Beijing’s good side. A prudent approach to fintech could also mean growth shifts to vanilla payments rather than the more lucrative businesses of wealth management and lending. For now, Tencent’s fintech and cloud business is expected to grow 41% in the March quarter -- the fastest in eight quarters -- from a low base a year ago when Covid-19 emerged.

That Evergreen Cash Cow

When China went into lockdown at the start of 2020, online games became one of the biggest beneficiaries of a stay-at-home entertainment boom. That’s why this time around, Tencent faces a tough comparison for year-over-year growth: a slower 16% sales increase projected for its bread-and-butter business. Still, mainstay games like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile are topping the charts for global player spending, despite formidable challengers like miHoYo’s Genshin Impact.Tencent announced a pipeline of more than 40 new titles during its annual games showcase on Sunday. After a year of carving out slices of at least 31 gaming firms around the world, it’s now trying to churn out new mobile hits based on familiar content including Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon.

“Tencent continues to face strong competition from large tech companies such as ByteDance and Alibaba, as well as medium-sized firms such as Lilith Games and miHoYo but is in no immediate danger of losing its market leading position,” game research firm Niko Partners wrote in a May 16 note.

Horse Races

Longer term, investors should also pay attention to the competition.

Tencent is famous for its unforgiving culture of internal competition -- often likened to a horse race because of its swift and exacting nature -- where rival teams compete to develop similar products until one wins out. But it’s finally breaking down some internal walls, so as to better fight externally.The social giant last month folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit in a rare restructure. Ross Liang, the former head of the QQ social app, took over as new chief executive of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, a year after a similar leadership reshuffle at its literature arm.All of this highlights Tencent’s effort to pull together resources to build a Walt Disney Co.-style franchise and recover lost ground from rivals like ByteDance, whose addictive apps have been chipping away at user screen time and advertising dollars. For one, creators on Tencent’s music apps will share short clips on WeChat’s fast-growing video accounts as in-house platforms work more closely together, Liang said in a post-earnings call on Tuesday.Competition is also fierce in cloud services. The pandemic disrupted IT projects but the pace should have picked up last quarter as the world’s No. 2 economy rebounded. Tencent will be keen to make up lost ground in 2021. Huawei Technologies Co. overtook Tencent last year to become China’s No. 2 cloud infrastructure provider, with a market share of 16.3% versus Alibaba’s 35.1%, according to Gartner research.

(Updates with shares in fourth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ByteDance Founder Steps Down as CEO Ahead of Mega IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming will cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable startup ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.Zhang will hand off the chief executive officer role at TikTok’s owner to human resources chief Rubo Liang, he announced in an internal memo posted online Thursday. The billionaire entrepreneur remains chairman but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.Zhang, who will instead focus on longer-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s internet landscape.Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering in the U.S. or Hong Kong. It’s also orchestrating its next big act -- a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan in a $1.7 trillion Chinese arena.“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management, and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”Read more: Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue ProjectionsZhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang, who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago. The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements may have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility. The two will work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.In 2020, he appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp. finance chief Shouzi Chew to CEO of its U.S. business. Zhang said in the memo he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO this March.“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”Zhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined AI recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin leads in China’s domestic market. The founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.Liang, an entrepreneur like Zhang, will shepherd ByteDance’s move into new arenas from e-commerce to education devices. The low-profile executive and Zhang studied microelectronics at Tianjin’s Nankai University and shared a computer for coding, Zhang said in a public speech in 2016. The pair co-founded 99fang.com - a search service for real estate -- in 2009 before teaming up to create ByteDance three years later.Read more: ByteDance Eyes a New $185 Billion Business Ahead of Mega IPOThe internet titan is now seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($40 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, Bloomberg News has reported. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. on their turf.ByteDance -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s. Reuters first reported Zhang’s decision.“ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back,” said Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things.”(Updates with analysts’ comments from the seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile to List in Shanghai as It Departs NYSE

    China Mobile plans to sell billions of dollars’ worth of shares in Shanghai, days after learning it would definitely be ejected from U.S. markets under a Trump-era investment blacklist.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Everyone wants more for less, and stock market investors are no exception. As they research potential value stocks to add to their portfolio, they might want to take a look at Chinese tech giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Alibaba is a great way to bet on the red-hot e-commerce industry for just a fraction of the valuation of the company's rivals.

  • Wells Fargo Stock Rally May Be Over. Here’s Why.

    UBS Securities downgraded Wells Fargo stock to Neutral from Buy. After a nearly 60% run-up this year, the bank shares aren't the bargain they used to be.

  • Are the FAANG Stocks Still Good Buys Today?

    Is it time to revisit these five tech stalwarts as the market rotation wipes out "hyper-growth" tech stocks?

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Why Alibaba’s Slumping Stock May Not Be a Bargain Yet

    Alibaba's stock has lost more than 30% since last fall but bargain hunters may want to wait. The company is facing fierce competition in its core e-commerce business.

  • JD.com Earnings Top As Annual Active Customers Approach 500 Million

    JD stock edged up Wednesday as the China e-commerce company reported quarterly results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

  • Sri Lankan court: China-built port board needs public assent

    Sri Lanka’s top court has ruled that some provisions of legislation to set up a powerful economic commission in a Chinese-built port city violate the constitution and require approval by a public referendum to become law. At the center of the dispute are fears that the $1.4 billion port city, part of China's sweeping Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, could become a virtual Chinese outpost or colony. Sri Lanka's government is looking to the project as a lifeline for an economy hard stricken by the pandemic.

  • Space Force missile detection satellite launched

    United Launch Alliance launches US Space Force's fifth space based infrared system geosynchronous satellite. (May 18)

  • Stocks may be headed for correction -advisor

    As cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks tumble, Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the market, which is undergoing a rotation, could face a correction. She also says cyrptocurrencies are for "the aggressive only."

  • U.S. delays trading ban on Chinese-military linked securities

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday gave investors two extra weeks to buy or sell securities in certain companies it deems are tied to the Chinese military, an extension it said was needed to craft a stronger policy to prohibit such trades. President Joe Biden's administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S.-China policy, including a ban imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on investments in certain Chinese companies that the United States says are linked to China's armed forces and intelligence agencies. Investors now have until 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on June 11 to compete their transactions, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a notice posted on its website.

  • Taiwan’s Once Blistering Economy Is Battered From All Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is facing major threats from a surge in coronavirus cases and drought-triggered power outages, potentially derailing one of Asia’s economic success stories this year.The island has gone from zero local cases earlier this month to recording 1,226 domestic infections in the past five days alone, and stocks fell Thursday after a soft lockdown was extended to the entire island. Schools were already closed, but the new rules mean masks are mandatory outdoors, with limits on social gatherings and the closure of many public facilities.If cases remain high, Taiwan may be forced into a full lockdown, which would spread the pain from the retail sector to exports in an economy heavily reliant on trade. On top of that, a drought has left hydroelectric plants operating at limited capacity, contributing to power outages in major cities across the island, including locations where the world’s biggest computer chip businesses operate.“The economy will be hit now and in the near future, there will be scars from Covid on economic growth,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. The power shortages mean “even a short blackout slows down the production line. So the chip shortage will be under even more pressure.”Read More: Complacency Let Covid Break Down Taiwan’s Only Line of DefensePang sees a downgrade in economic growth this year depending on how long a lockdown lasts. Gross domestic product rose at a blistering pace of 8.16% in the first quarter, underpinned by factory output and surging export growth, with the government predicting a full-year expansion of 4.64%.Power OutagesThe hit to GDP growth from the latest virus curbs could be as low as 0.16 percentage points if the outbreak ends by June 30 or as high as 0.53 points if it extends into the third quarter, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said at a briefing in Taipei Tuesday.Read More: Taiwan Aims to Keep Chip Production Humming as Covid SpreadsPower shortages are another complication. The drought has left hydroelectric plants operating at limited capacity. A dual coal- and gas-fired plant went offline last Thursday due to a technical error, and consumers across the island on Monday got mobile phone alerts ahead of yet another round of rolling blackouts. Authorities announced new restrictions on water access Wednesday.There’s unlikely to be any let-up in the drought: traditional “plum rains” in May and June will likely bring less precipitation than in previous years, Economics Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua warned in a video Tuesday, urging the public to limit their electricity and water use.The main reason for the repeated blackouts over the past week has been surging electricity use as factories run non-stop around the clock to keep up with overseas demand, Wang said.“The water shortage is unprecedented: that means it is difficult to predict the effect,” said Sam Chang, a bond trader at Hua Nan Securities Ltd. “While there is not much talk on this issue on the trading floors so far, it will definitely trigger the panic on the local bond markets.”Market SlumpStocks have taken the biggest knock so far, with the TWSE Index down more than 8% this month despite a 5% rebound Tuesday, which was driven by gains in chipmakers. The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index fell as much as 0.7% in early trade, while the local dollar was little changed. Taiwan Stocks Fall as Officials Extend Island-Wide Soft LockdownTaiwan is the world’s main supplier of advanced computer chips, with the island hosting the highest-end facilities of industry linchpins Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and ASE Technology Holding Co. -- a key supplier to an auto industry already struggling with shortages.Read More: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeWhile retail and consumption will bear the brunt of the latest virus curbs, exports and industrial production are expected to sustain double-digit growth in the second quarter, according to DBS Group Holdings Ltd. economist Ma Tieying. Semiconductor production is largely automated and factory disruption could be limited, she said. DBS is maintaining its full-year GDP growth forecast of 5%.Still, manufacturers have to deal with virus-related supply chain issues, including for high-value exports shipped by plane. China Airlines Ltd. this month said its airfreight capacity will be cut by 10% as a result of new Covid-related rules, imposed after its pilots were linked to the rapidly growing outbreak.The resurgence in virus cases increases the likelihood of more government support. Taiwan’s cabinet said last week it will increase the Covid-19 relief spending cap to NT$630 billion ($22.6 billion) from NT$210 billion. DBS’s Ma said there’s sufficient room for fiscal policy to be expanded, though limited scope for monetary easing from the central bank.Authorities are racing to contain the outbreak, hoping they can duplicate last year’s success in restricting its spread and the total death toll, which now stands at 14.Shaun Roache, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, said the virus outbreak will “dent rather than derail growth,” partly because of the robust outlook for exports and investment. However, the “surprise outbreak and tighter restrictions are likely to knock confidence more than in its regional peers experiencing a surge in cases, such as Singapore,” he said.(Adds decline in stocks in second paragraph, broader markets in 11th.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asians and Pacific Islanders Are Leads in 3% of Top Films Since 2007, Study Finds

    Asian and Pacific Islander characters on screen were completely missing from 39% — or roughly four out of 10 — of the top grossing films dating back to 2007, a new study has found. Of 1,300 analyzed films, only 44 movies, or 3.4%, had an API lead or co-lead. That last number is not great, and it would be even worse if not for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is of Samoan heritage and was the star of 14 of those 44 movies. Only six of the 44 films had a lead that was either a woman or a girl. The new data on Asians and Pacific Islanders in film comes from the latest study from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Its latest survey did not pull any punches, saying, “White male actors named Ben, Chris, Daniel, James, Jason, John, Josh, Michael, Robert, Sean or Tom were far more likely to be hired as the top actor in a film than an API woman actor with any name auditioning in all of Hollywood.” Annneberg counted just 22 individual Asian or Pacific Islander actors in the top 1,300 films dating back to 2007 — including stars like John Cho, Constance Wu and Dev Patel — compared to 336 individual white male actors, which is a ratio of 15.3 white men for every one API actor in Hollywood. In all, API characters accounted for 5.9% of all speaking characters in those top films, which falls short of the 7.1% of the U.S. population who identify as Asian or Pacific Islander. And while some years — including, most recently, 2018 and 2019 — surpassed that margin, the study argued that the percentage did not show a meaningful change up or down in any year. Asian characters specifically were missing in 40.2% of the top grossing films, while Pacific Islander characters were even more invisible, missing from 94.2% of films. What’s more, two-thirds of the top 1,300 films were below the proportional representation of the API community. “People often ask me whether representations of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are improving,” Dr. Nancy Wang Yuen, one of the leads on the study, said. “Unfortunately, when representation looks like tokenism, Hollywood is doing the bare minimum for inclusion. In 2019, 30% of API primary and secondary characters were either one of only, or interacted with no other API characters on screen. We need to see more than one API character on screen interacting with one another in meaningful ways.” “These findings offer more evidence that the epidemic of invisibility continues to persist and with serious consequences,” Dr. Stacy Smith said in a statement. “Mass media is one factor that can contribute to aggression towards this community. When portrayals erase, dehumanize, or otherwise demean the API community, the consequences can be dire. Without intention and intervention, the trends we observed will continue.” “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao/Getty Images The report also argued that API characters often have skewed portrayals in other ways; if they’re not silenced or invisible on screen, they’re typically stereotyped, tokenized, isolated or are relegated to be sidekicks or villains. The study argued that of recent films, only 13% featured “fully human” characters, citing examples in the films “Yesterday” or “Jumanji: The Next Level,” while a full two-thirds were some form of stereotype. In fact, 18% of the top films of 2019 had an API character who spoke with a non-U.S. accent. In another startling statistic, a look at 79 films from 2019 revealed that a quarter of the films’ Asian or Pacific Islander characters died violently by the end, including by drowning, explosion, stabbing or suicide. “With the rise of anti-AAPI violence in the United States, on-screen deaths of Asians and Pacific Islander characters are particularly jarring,” Dr. Yuen said. “This, along with 41.8 percent of API characters receiving on-screen disparagement — some of which are racial slurs — films can fuel anti-AAPI hate. With over 6,603 hate incidents reported to Stop AAPI Hate from March 19, 2020 to March 31, 2021, Hollywood needs to take responsibility for problematic representations of Asians and Pacific Islanders.” While the study did not take into account films from 2020 — including Best Director Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (the director of “Nomadland” and the upcoming “Eternals” from Marvel) — Annenberg’s analysis of Asians and Pacific Islanders behind the camera found that across the 13-year sample, only 3.5% were API, and only three of those positions were held by API women. Additionally, 2.5% of producers were API, as were 3.3% of casting directors, and the study found that movies with API directors or producers in turn had more diverse casts. In all, only 25 individuals, including Bong Joon-Ho, Ang Lee, Justin Lin and Jon M. Chu, were listed as directors for the top 1,300 films. “Not one API woman has received sole directing credit for a live action top-grossing feature film in the last 13 years,” Dr. Smith said. “Inclusion of the API community thus far has been little more than lip service. Opening up opportunity behind the camera for the API community and in particular, API women, is essential to seeing more authentic, humanized portrayals on screen.” Read original story Asians and Pacific Islanders Are Leads in 3% of Top Films Since 2007, Study Finds At TheWrap

  • JPMorgan hires UBS banker Novak for activism defense team

    JPMorgan Chase has hired veteran banker Darren Novak from UBS to lead its shareholder activism defense efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, three people familiar with the matter said. JPMorgan declined to comment and Novak did not respond to a request for comment. Novak joined UBS in 2017 and moved to the London office from New York in 2019.

  • Singapore man charged with meeting friend in Phase 1 to play Mobile Legends

    A 19-year-old man who met another person during Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening to play the online game Mobile Legends at a multi-storey carpark was charged in court on Wednesday (19 May).

  • Ryanair gets rare wins in EU court over state aid for KLM, TAP

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ryanair won two victories in its fight against billions of euros extended in state aid to rivals as Europe's second-highest court annulled the support given to KLM and Portugal's TAP on the grounds that regulators failed to justify the huge cash injections. The Luxembourg-based General Court, however, said the annulments - and the recovery of the money - would be suspended pending new decisions by the Commission. Ryanair can challenge those new decisions at the same court if it is not satisfied with them.

  • What Determines the Price of 1 Bitcoin?

    Several factors affect what gives Bitcoin value, including supply and demand, forks, and competition.

  • Russia, U.S. tout cooperation ahead of Arctic Council meeting

    With a warming climate melting more Arctic ice cover and global industries eager to exploit the region for shipping, fishing, drilling and mining, the United States and Russia sounded a rare, cooperative note going into an Arctic meeting this week. The conciliatory tone was encouraging to governments, local residents, investors and environmental groups worried about a lack of regulations and potential environmental damage as industries look northward to the world's largest remaining oil, gas and mineral deposits. "Our vision ... is very much one of cooperation," U.S. State Department Arctic Envoy Jim de Hart told Reuters in an interview ahead of the biennial meeting of the eight Arctic Council nations.

  • Tesla's bitcoin value dives; Musk signals hold with ‘diamond hands’ tweet

    (Reuters) -The market value of Tesla Inc's bitcoin holdings have fallen by half to $1.26 billion, close to the electric car maker's purchase cost, as the cryptocurrency's value plunged following a crackdown by the Chinese government. Shares of Tesla Inc were 3% lower on Wednesday afternoon, down more than broader U.S. market indices. Chief Executive Elon Musk signaled that the company still is not selling, tweeting symbols for diamond hands https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1395027147161489412 to his 55.3 million followers.