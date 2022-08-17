Tencent’s Workforce Shrinks for First Time in Nearly a Decade

Zheping Huang and Jane Zhang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. reported its first quarterly drop in workforce in almost a decade, as the layoffs rippling through the global tech sector finally engulf China’s biggest social media player.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country’s most valuable company reported it employed 110,715 at the end of June, down 4.7% from the end of March in the first staffing cutback since 2014, according to its latest filing. Tencent revealed the net reduction after reporting its quarterly revenue missed estimates.

China’s largest technology corporations have cooled recruiting as they bid farewell to a decade of free-wheeling expansion, succumbing to Beijing’s tighter oversight. It mirrors efforts among global tech companies to rein in spending at a time of rising inflation, material costs and political tensions. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shed some 9,000 jobs during the June quarter, while Amazon.com Inc. reduced its workforce by 100,000.

Tencent is grappling with a deepening consumer crisis in the world’s No. 2 economy, the product of a property slump and ad-hoc Covid lockdowns from Shanghai to Shenzhen. The uncertainty is wreaking havoc on businesses from advertising to cloud computing and gaming. Alibaba this month reported its first quarterly revenue drop on record, though the results were better than feared.

Chinese tech firms like Tencent are focusing on profitability over the market-grab of years past, after a sweeping government crackdown wiped more than $1 trillion off their combined market value in 2021. The WeChat operator, for its part, has shut down laggardly businesses in areas from e-commerce to game streaming and news aggregation.

Read more: Peloton, Calm and LinkedIn Add to Growing List of Tech Layoffs

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Looming Copper Squeeze May Force Market to Seek a Recycling Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- The world may have to rely on new recycling technologies to prevent shortages of copper as the shift toward clean energy supercharges demand for the wiring metal, according to a new report by BloombergNEF.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fa

  • Amazon warehouse workers in upstate New York file for union vote

    Backed by the grassroots labor group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S., workers of another warehouse filed a petition on Tuesday for an election in upstate New York in the hopes of a similar outcome.

  • Traders Bet on Two Percentage Points More of BOE Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting on two percentage points more of Bank of England rate hikes after UK inflation data beat expectations. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMoney markets are pricing over

  • Euro zone Q2 growth revised down slightly, employment rises

    Euro zone economic growth was slightly less robust in the second quarter than previously estimated but still strong, revised data from the European statistics office showed on Wednesday, and employment rose again. Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in April-June for a 3.9% year-on-year rise. Eurostat also said that euro zone employment rose 0.3% quarter-on-quarter for a 2.4% year-on-year increase.

  • Crypto.com gets UK regulatory approval

    Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has registered with Britain's financial services regulator, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Crypto.com joined the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) register, which means it has approval to offer crypto asset services and products to customers in the United Kingdom. The UK is a "strategically important market for us", said Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, citing an increase in crypto adoption in the country and the government's agenda to make Britain a hub for crypto assets.

  • Traders Bet Bank of England Will More Than Double Rates by May

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMoney markets are wagering that the Bank of England will more than double interest rates in nine months, after a hotter-than-expected UK inflation report.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns People Away From Russian Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to keep away from military facilities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces, including in Crimea, following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerg

  • ‘The Mother of All Shorts’ Is Also an Extremely Risky Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- By any conventional measure, AMTD Digital Inc. is one of the world’s most overvalued stocks.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThe barely profitable Hong Kong financial services firm trades

  • China's government published a catalog of algorithms from 30 tech firms including TikTok's owner — but it's not clear how much it actually knows about them

    China is the first country in the world to publish an index of private company algorithms, but it's unclear how much data the firms surrendered.

  • Cryptoverse: Electric ether leaps on verge of Merge

    After years of delays, the "Merge" seems all but certain to take place in September, with the cryptography underlying the blockchain undergoing a radical shift to a system where the creation of new ether tokens becomes far less energy-intensive. Investors seem to agree, with ether outstripping big brother bitcoin. Ether has seen six consecutive weeks of gains, pushing it up from a 1-1/2-year low of $880 in mid-June to levels closing in on $2,000, even though it's way off its November 2021 peak of $4,868.79.

  • Crypto is falling, but crypto domain name sales are spiking

    There’s a crypto land grab afoot, but this time it doesn’t involve pricy JPEGs of simian lowlifes, shiba inu-themed meme coins, or virtual real estate in the metaverse. This speculative boom is, in a sense, something internet entrepreneurs have been doing for decades: buying up domain names to make a buck. This kind of domain name doesn’t end in .com or .org, but .eth.

  • Jump Crypto Picked to Revamp Solana to Make Blockchain More Reliable

    The crypto trading firm and builder is reupping its commitment after the once-hot blockchain hit potholes.

  • Alibaba, ByteDance Share Details of Prized Algorithms With Beijing for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. have shared details of their prized algorithms with Beijing for the first time, an unprecedented move aimed at curbing data abuse that may end up compromising closely guarded corporate secrets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThe

  • Chinese internet giants hand algorithm data to government

    Alibaba and Tiktok-owner ByteDance are among firms that have shared information with regulators.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 15% Today. Is Now the Time to Buy?

    The dog-themed meme crypto DOGE has pushed back into the top-10 of digital assets by market cap with more than $1.5 billion in trading volume during the past 24 hours.

  • In latest shakeup, Amazon to move physical retail tech teams to cloud division

    With the move, Amazon is both streamlining its physical stores business and setting itself up to sell its physical retail technology to more companies.

  • Stop Attacking DeFi Founders for Complying With the Tornado Cash Sanction

    It is perfectly reasonable, and possibly preferable, for Ethereum blockchain-based apps to block users with exposure to Tornado Cash, following the sanction of that anonymizing service last week. This distinction has been spotlighted in recent days, as the crypto industry begins to reckon with the magnitude of the Tornado ban.

  • Tencent Halts NFT Sales on Its Huanhe Platform Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

    Users of the Chinese tech giant's Huanhe non-fungible token platform will still be able to hold, display or request a refund on their NFT holdings.

  • Tornado Cash US Ban Is ‘Bad Precedent,’ but Monero Was ‘Made for This’: Cake Wallet Exec

    Justin Ehrenhofer, vice president of operations at Cake Wallet, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” to discuss the implications of the government regulation when it comes to privacy coins.

  • Amazon: FTC probe hounding Bezos, execs; subpoenas too broad

    Amazon has complained to federal regulators that they are hounding company founder Jeff Bezos and senior executives, making “impossible-to-satisfy demands” in their investigation of Amazon Prime, the popular streaming and shopping service with free delivery and an estimated 200 million members around the globe. The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime starting in March 2021 with the issuance of civil subpoenas, the biggest online retailer and tech giant disclosed in a petition to the agency filed earlier this month. The petition asks the FTC to cancel, or extend the deadline for answering, subpoenas sent last June to Bezos, Amazon's former CEO, and current CEO Andy Jassy.